Taunton man charged with 'defrauding multiple victims' in vending machine scam

FALL RIVER — A Taunton resident who owns a food and beverage vending machine company has been charged with defrauding “multiple victims who purchased vending machine routes from his company.”

A Bristol County Superior Court grand jury on May 6 indicted Kevin Lennon, 54, president of KBL Inc., on three counts of theft over $1,200 and two counts of “publishing false or exaggerated statements.”

State Assistant Attorney General Gretchen Brodigan and investigators allege Lennon defrauded multiple victims who purchased vending machines routes from KBL Vending Inc. “of approximately $187,500.”

“In the case of two victims, Lennon induced them to pay him tens of thousands of dollars for essentially worthless routes,” stated Thomas Dalton, an attorney general office press secretary.

Dalton said prosecutors claim Lennon fraudulently sold the vending machine routes to these victims by providing them "fabricated documentation, including spreadsheets of past profits at their purchased vending machines."

Prosecutors allege Lennon defrauded the third victim by agreeing "to resell his routes and vending machines after they failed to perform as promised."

“But after entrusting the routes to Lennon for that purpose, the victim learned that Lennon resold one of the victim’s vending routes to a third party and kept all the proceeds of that sale for himself,” Dalton said.

Prosecutors allege the larceny offenses and false financial statements involved Taunton vending machine "third party buyers" on May 1, 2017, Feb. 10, 2019 and Oct. 29, 2010.

Dalton said Lennon is president and sole officer of KBL Inc., a Randolph vending machine company that was started over 30 years ago as a family-run business installing and servicing vending machines at commercial businesses, offices, hospitals and other locations throughout Massachusetts. a family-owned business in Randolph.

Over the past decade, “he began focusing a large part of the business on selling off vending routes — locations where KBL had already set up and was running vending machines to third party buyers,” Dalton said.

"The buyers were individuals who wanted to purchase and run an established vending machine route as a small business and expected to collect profits from the machines' sales of food and drinks.”

He said the investigation of Lennon is ongoing.

"Any individuals who feel that they may have been victims by this defendant are encouraged to file an online complaint with the AG's office," Dalton said.

The investigation of Lennon is being supervised by Sally-Ann Nelligan, director of financial investigations for Attorney General Maura G. Healey and State Police.

“The Taunton Police Department referred the case to the attorney general and provided valuable assistance to the investigation,” Dalton said.

Lennon court arraignment

Lennon was arraigned on the theft and false financial statement charges in Bristol County Superior Court on May 23.

Defense attorney Aaron Lazar entered a not guilty plea on Lennon’s behalf.

Lazar and KBL Vending could not be reached for comment by the Gazette about the charges as of Friday.

Judge William White permitted Lennon to be released on personal recognizance while awaiting trial and a pre-trial conference on Aug. 2 on the condition Lennon have no contact with any alleged victims and witnesses.

Lennon was ordered to surrender his passport and not travel outside of Massachusetts or Rhode Island without court permission.

White also ordered Lennon to report the sale of any material assets of his business to the court and state officials.

