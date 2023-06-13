Taunton man charged with murder in the stabbing death of 19-year-old Cape Cod man

A Massachusetts man has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old who was stabbed this weekend on Cape Cod, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois.

Prosecutors said Monday that 22-year-old Adrian Black of Taunton had been arrested and charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The stabbing happened Saturday afternoon at the Gosnold Grove Apartments on East Falmouth Highway in Falmouth.

The victim, identified Monday as Milteer Hendrix of Falmouth, was taken to Falmouth Hospital before being airlifted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He was pronounced deceased Sunday morning, according to Galibois.

Black is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Falmouth District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW