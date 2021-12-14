Taunton man convicted 2nd time of murdering father-in-law over housing dispute

FALL RIVER — For a second time, a jury has convicted Taunton's Richard Carreiro-Forbes of murdering his father-in-law, Doug Carreiro.

Carreiro-Forbes shot Carreiro multiple times at his Second Avenue duplex in Taunton before finishing him off with a knife on Aug. 17, 2010, prosecutors said.

A previous jury found Carreiro-Forbes guilty in May 2015. But that conviction was thrown out on what prosecutors said was a technicality involving a plea agreement with a cooperating witness.

In this Gazette file photo from May 2015, Judge Renee Dupuis, far left, a court officer, a clerk, prosecutors, a defense attorney and other personnel walk away from the Second Avenue duplex where Richard Carreiro-Forbes killed his father-in-law in August 2010.

In a three-week trial in Fall River Superior Court that ended last week, prosecutors argued that greed motivated Carreiro-Forbes to slay his father-in-law. He was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

Carreiro, 59 at the time he was murdered, had deeded over his home to his daughter, Amber Carreiro-Forbes. He used a "life estate," meaning that he would hold ownership of the property until his death, at which time the home would pass to his daughter.

The 14 Second Ave. duplex, however, was in bad shape. In order to get an insurance policy for it, the place had to be renovated. Richard and Amber Carreiro-Forbes spent about $50,000 fixing up their side of the duplex, prosecutors said.

Carreiro refused to allow crews in to renovate his side of the duplex, which resulted in Richard and Amber Carreiro-Forbes losing the insurance on the home. The couple then sought to have Carreiro evicted, but those efforts failed.

In this Gazette file photo from May 2015, a court official points to a bullet hole at the Second Avenue duplex where Doug Carreiro was killed during the first trial of Richard Carreiro-Forbes.

Prosecutors say that's when Carreiro-Forbes came up with a plan to kill his father-in-law.

"This was a brutal and premeditated murder committed by the defendant against his father-in-law, motivated solely for personal gain," said District Attorney Thomas Quinn in a press release.

The knife prosecutors say was used to finish off Doug Carreiro is shown in this Gazette file photo from May 2015. It was found in a fire pit behind the duplex where he was killed.

"I want to thank the prosecutors and investigators for obtaining a conviction in this case for the second time. I’m also grateful to the family for their perseverance through a difficult ordeal. I appreciate the jury coming to the correct verdict and for their patience throughout the trial."

Judge Renee Dupuis, who presided over the first trial, allowed the retrial because of problems with the plea deal of Justin Bearce. Bearce was a key witness who was initially charged as a co-conspirator.

A former prosecutor had agreed to amend Bearce's plea agreement to take into account the time Bearce could have earned had he pleaded guilty at the time he accepted the deal, as opposed to after the trial, said Gregg Miliote, a spokesperson for the DA's office. Defense counsel never got that information, Miliote said.

