Taunton man facing charges of alleged attempted rape in cemetery

A Taunton man is facing several charges, including attempted rape, after allegedly attacking a woman in a cemetery Saturday.

William Perez, 21, is accused of assaulting a woman at the Mayflower Hill Cemetery at 2:41 p.m. Saturday. Taunton police say Perez also forced her to leave the cemetery with him before he ran away.

The victim was transported to Brewster Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police were able to identify Perez through an investigation.

Perez was arrested at his home on Broadway on Sunday. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Monday.

The Taunton man is facing charges of Indecent assault and battery on a person age 14 or over, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to commit rape and kidnapping.

