Taunton man gets up to 6 years for violent gas station robbery with struggle over knife

TAUNTON — A 39-year-old Taunton man was sentenced to up to six years in prison for a violent armed robbery at a Weir Street gas station in which he got into a struggle with the clerk over the robber's knife, the Bristol County district attorney's office said.

The DA's office said the clerk was able to seize the knife from the robber and stabbed him multiple times — but even that didn't stop him from continuing to try to rob the Geko gas station on June 22, 2022.

Christopher Azevedo pled guilty in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging him with armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to a written statement from the DA's office.

Judge Sharon Donatelle sentenced Azevedo to serve four-and-a-half to six years in state prison.

What happened during the robbery?

The clerk, who was hospitalized, told police that he was taking a gas delivery when the masked and hooded defendant came into the office area armed with "a very large knife" and ordered the clerk to put the money in a bag or get stabbed, the DA's office said.

The clerk struggled with the defendant, during which the clerk was able to get the large knife from him, the DA's office said. The defendant initially had pinned the clerk to the ground, but once the clerk was able to disarm the defendant, he stabbed the robber multiple times.

Was the clerk injured?

The clerk suffered some abrasions to his hands, arms and forehead and a cut to hand during the incident.

According to Taunton Police, the clerk was taken to Morton Hospital for treatment shortly after officers arrived at Geko, and doctors released him after he received medical care.

The DA's office said Azevedo refused to leave the gas station despite being stabbed and kept trying “to get money from the store.”

“He tried to strike the clerk with a metal rack and eventually grabbed the cash register drawer and left on foot,” the DA's office said.

How did police identify the defendant?

The DA's office said Taunton Police posted photos of Azevedo on social media “and received anonymous tips that the defendant was the one who committed the robbery.”

Police reported they arrested Azevedo at his home on June 24, 2022, two days after the robbery.

The DA's office said when police arrested Azevedo they “found a bloody sweatshirt, bloody sneakers and noted that the defendant had a stab wound consistent with where he was stabbed during the robbery.”

“A review of the surveillance footage showed the entire incident just as the clerk described it,” the DA's office said.

