Taunton man guilty of raping, assaulting a young relative. He'll spend a decade in prison.

A Taunton man will spend the next 10 to 12 years in state prison for committing rape and indecent assault against a young relative, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Antonio Nascimento-Depina was convicted in Fall River Superior Court on Thursday on two counts of aggravated rape of a child and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person younger than 14.

Prosecutors said that on July 28 and 29, 2018, Nascimento-Depina was home with the victim and the victim’s 7-year-old brother. The two young people were watching cartoons, and afterward Nascimento-Depina called the victim into his room, where he raped, abused, indecently assaulted and beat the victim.

A few days later, during a home visit by the state Department of Children and Families, the victim disclosed the sexual abuse to a counselor, who immediately contacted police. Nascimento-Depina was arrested after an investigation into the incident.

During victim impact statements in open court, the victim’s immigrant mother told Judge Daniel O’Shea, “This is justice.”

During the five-day trial, Assistant District Attorney Caleb Weiner had argued for a 15- to 20-year state prison sentence in addition to a 10-year supervised probationary period upon his release from prison. O’Shea sentenced Nascimento-Depina to 10 to 12 years.

“I am very pleased the jury held the defendant accountable for this very perverted and violent conduct committed against the young victim. He took advantage of his relationship with the victim to sexually abuse [the victim],” said District Attorney Tom Quinn III. “I commend the victim for having the courage to come forward.”

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Taunton man convicted of child rape, sentenced to 10 years in prison