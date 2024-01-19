Taunton man ID'd as pedestrian struck, killed in Wrentham. Driver to face charges.

A Taunton man, attempting to cross Route 1 in Wrentham, was struck by two vehicles and killed Tuesday night. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office identified the victim as Patrick Royster, 42, of Taunton.

According to our media partner WCVB, police say one of the drivers believed to have struck Royster could face charges.

The crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 545 Washington St., which is near the Harold Clark Town Forest and less than a half-mile away from Luciano's Restaurant.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath told NewsCenter 5 that Royster was trying to cross Route 1 from the southbound side over to the northbound side.

Second driver fled scene

McGrath said Royster was struck by two separate vehicles. The police chief said the driver of the first vehicle stopped following the crash, but the second driver fled the scene.

According to a witness, the second vehicle, described as a pickup truck with a plow, stopped at the scene and left before police arrived. Police said the witness provided a registration plate number for the pickup truck that led police to Gregory Stahl, 73, of Wrentham.

Stahl was being charged with leaving the scene of a collision, causing death and having an expired license.

Witness describes what happened

"I thought I saw somebody walking on that side of the highway, and it just didn't make sense to me," Eileen Elliott, who works near where the crash happened, told a WCVB reporter the night of the crash. "Then, probably within five minutes, I heard all of the sirens and stuff."

It remains unclear if weather played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Route 1 was shut down for several hours following the crash.

