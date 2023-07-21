Taunton man shot to death — Found behind wheel of SUV in Winthrop Street driveway

TAUNTON — A Taunton man found behind the wheel of an SUV suffering from gunshot wounds has died, the Bristol County district attorney's office said Friday morning.

The victim, Alvaro J. Andrade, 33, of Taunton, was found suffering from gunshot wounds behind the wheel of an SUV parked in a Winthrop Street driveway Friday morning, the DA's office said.

"Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, Taunton Police and Homicide Unit prosecutors are actively investigating a homicide, which occurred earlier this morning in the City of Taunton," according to a written statement from the DA's office late Friday morning.

What happened?

At 7:50 a.m. Friday morning, July 21, 2023, Taunton Police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of 188 Winthrop St.

First responders located the victim sitting in the driver’s seat of a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV parked in the driveway at that address.

"The victim had sustained gunshots wounds and was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 9:03 a.m.," the DA's office said.

The District Attorney’s Office said the investigation into the homicide includes Massachusetts State Police Detectives and Taunton PD.

"The investigation into the homicide is extremely active and no further information on the case can be publicly disseminated at this time," the DA's office said.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Taunton homicide: Alvaro Andrade found shot in SUV on Winthrop Street