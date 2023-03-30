Taunton non-profit founder accused of fraud killed in Easton motorcycle crash, DA says

EASTON — A Taunton man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Turnpike Street in Easton on Wednesday evening, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

At around 5:51 p.m., the Easton Police responded to a crash in the area of 479 Turnpike St., where a motorcycle and a Jeep Cherokee had collided, killing the motorcyclist, 39-year-old Clark Grant, of Taunton, Gregg Miliote, spokesperson for the district attorney's office, said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 40-year-old Brockton woman, remained on scene after the crash to be interviewed by police. The district attorney's office has not yet released her name.

At this time, the cause of the collision is not immediately known, as investigators are reconstructing the accident, however, Miliote said there was "no indication of intoxication or speeding."

Easton Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Turnpike and Foundry streets on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Who was the victim?

Grant was the husband of local activist Monica Cannon-Grant, 42, chief executive officer of Violence in Boston, a non-profit to provide services for victims of violence.

The couple founded the nonprofit together in 2017, and were accused of using grants and donations for an array of personal expenses in 2022. It was alleged the couple spent donation money on hotel reservations, groceries, gas, car rentals, auto repairs, Uber rides, restaurants, food deliveries, nail salons and personal travel, among other expenses, according to federal prosecutors.

Cannon-Grant is a well-known activist in Boston and was named 2020 Best Social Justice Advocate by Boston Magazine and a 2020 Bostonian of the Year by the Boston Globe.

Last March, the couple was charged in an 18-count indictment with two counts of wire fraud conspiracy; one count of conspiracy; 13 counts of wire fraud; and one count of making false statements to a mortgage lending business in connection with their Taunton home. The indictment also charged Cannon-Grant with one count of mail fraud.

The couple then faced additional fraud charges a few weeks ago, WCVB reported, in connections with schemes to defraud the city of Boston out of COVID-19 relief funds and rental assistance money, according to federal prosecutors.

The couple was charged by a federal grand jury in early March, 2023, with a 27-count superseding indictment, adding three counts of wire fraud conspiracy, 17 counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy and one count of making false statement to a mortgage lending business to their existing 18 charges from 2022.

Cannon-Grant was also charged with mail fraud, filing false tax returns and failing to file tax returns.

In 2021, Grant was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of false statements on a loan and credit application in connection with their Taunton home. The nonprofit, according to a pinned Facebook post, was shut down on July 6, 2022.

