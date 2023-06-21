Taunton Police investigating racist, anti-Semitic vandalism at home and synagogue, police say

Taunton Police are investigating a possible connection between racist and anti-Semitic vandalism found at a home and synagogue in the city, the police chief said Wednesday.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday, Taunton Police were dispatched to a home on Everett Street for a report of vandalism. When officers arrived, they found homophobic and racist graffiti spray-painted on a vehicle and recycling bin, Taunton Police Chief Ed Walsh said in a statement on Wednesday.

While officers were at that scene, police received two more calls reporting graffiti at the Congregation Agudath Achim of Greater Taunton, a Jewish synagogue at 36 Winthrop St., Walsh said.

When officers arrived, they found a swastika and other hateful references spray-painted on the side of the synagogue, Walsh said. The handwriting appeared similar to that found at the Everett Street home.

“Taunton will not stand for acts of hate and intolerance, and we will call out these malicious and hurtful acts wherever we see them,” Walsh said. “No resident of our community should be made to feel unsafe, unwelcome or intimidated because of their race, religion, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, or any other demographic classification. We will aggressively investigate these crimes and work with the district attorney to prosecute those responsible for these acts to the furthest extent of the law.”

Taunton Police have since been in contact with leaders at the synagogue, the police chief said.

An investigation into both incidents remains ongoing at this time, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

