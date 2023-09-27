Taunton police officers stabbed - one seriously - at a West Britannia home: What we know

TAUNTON — Several Taunton police officers were stabbed by a suspect Tuesday evening and one was flown to a Boston hospital, Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh said.

That officer appeared to be seriously injured but the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Walsh said in an interview with the Gazette. The other three to four officers received more minor wounds and were treated at local hospitals, he said during a press conference.

Another officer was able to quickly pull that officer out to safety, Walsh said in his interview with the Gazette.

Walsh said in his interview with the Gazette, his understanding is that there was a car chase that ended with the suspect crashing his vehicle into a house at 55 West Britannia St. The suspect then ran inside and when the officers went in after him, the suspect immediately started stabbing one of them.

When police went back in the house to apprehend the suspect, the suspect ran out of the house.

And as he was coming out he attempted to stab the chief in the abdomen with a large steak knife, Walsh said in his interview with the Gazette. But the knife deflected off something and the chief said he ended up with just a minor cut.

At that point, the chief said he "tased" the suspect, which incapacitated him, and he was placed in custody, Walsh said.

In the interview Tuesday night, Walsh praised his officers for showing remarkable restraint in a very difficult situation and said his thoughts were with his injured officer.

Police are not releasing the name of the suspect but believe he was returning to his house, according to details Walsh provided at a press conference.

Why was the suspect fleeing from Taunton police

Walsh described his understanding of the sequences of events during a press conference Tuesday night. He said, the suspect allegedly stopped at the site of another car stop. One he had no connection to. Police say that the original motorist stopped was cooperative with police.

Officers involved in that car stop told him to leave and he did. A short while later, about 6:45 p.m., other officers attempted to stop the suspect on County Street because they believed he was driving erratically. The suspect failed to stop and fled from police resulting in the car chase and the incident at the West Britannia home.

The chief said the suspect was also transported to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. He is expected to be in police custody overnight and arraigned in court on Wednesday morning on multiple felonies.

Walsh said the suspect was known to police departments in the area.

There is no danger to the community, according to police on Tuesday night. But they added that residents in the area of West Britannia Street will notice an increased police presence during the investigation.

The suspect was the only person in the car. A second person who was hiding during the incident was removed from the home, according to Walsh's press conference.

Walsh was also treated at the hospital for his injury.

