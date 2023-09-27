Taunton Police officer stabbed multiple times, chief among 4 others injured

TAUNTON - Five Taunton police officers, including the police chief, were injured by a knife-wielding suspect Tuesday night. One officer suffered serious slash wounds to the face and back of his head and was taken by Medflight to a Boston hospital.

At about 6:45 p.m., Taunton police had pulled over a vehicle on County Street. Police say the initial driver they stopped was cooperative, but a second driver approached the officers in a Honda Accord and began to get aggressive. The officers told him to leave.

A short time later, another officer attempted to stop the Accord for driving erratically. The driver fled the scene and allegedly attempted to strike an officer. The car crashed into a home on West Britannia Street and the suspect ran inside.

Officers followed the suspect inside the house, and he allegedly pulled out a knife and began waving it, slashing two officers. Police said the suspect lived at the house.

"The officers pursued the suspect into the house at which point the suspect took a knife and stabbed one of my officers several times," Taunton Police Chief Ed Walsh said.

Chief Walsh, who lives nearby, responded to the home. The suspect also allegedly swung the knife at Walsh, "resulting in a puncture wound to the Chief's torso," Taunton Police said in a statement.



Chief Walsh used his Taser on the suspect, who was arrested. Walsh was treated and released at Morton Hospital and returned to the scene to provide an update to the media. Walsh did not mention that he was injured in the incident.

Three other officers were taken to Morton Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the arrest of the suspect.

"A lot of the officers were shaken up by this, especially based on the injuries they saw of their coworkers," Walsh said. "So we're trying to deal with that right now, their mental health as well."

The suspect, who is known to police, is facing a number of felony charges. His name has not been released.

"When our police officers are injured and hurt that affects the whole entire department, it affects this whole entire community, and we stand by our law enforcement officers," Taunton Mayor Shaunna O'Connell said. "They did an excellent job tonight. We are grateful for their service to this community, for their sacrifice to this community, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families at this time."

Police said there is no danger to the community. The investigation remains ongoing.

