Taunton police searching for man who allegedly assaulted gas station clerk, stole cash register

Police in Taunton are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a gas station clerk and ran off with a cash register.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery at GeKo gas station on Weir Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday found a clerk suffering from an apparent hand injury, according to the Taunton Police Department.

The suspected robber, a man in his 40s or 50s, fled the store on foot with a cash register in his arms, police said.

The clerk was taken to Morton Hospital for treatment. The suspect may have also been injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Taunton police at 508-824-7522.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

