Taunton police stabbing suspect arraigned on intent to murder. What happened in court

TAUNTON — The suspect in the stabbing of multiple Taunton police officers — one of whom was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries — was ordered to undergo an immediate mental health evaluation at his arraignment Wednesday morning in Taunton District Court.

Douglas Hagerty, 35, of Lakeville, pleaded not guilty to charges of armed assault with intent to murder; three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon; two counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle; failure to stop for police; reckless operation of a motor vehicle; and resisting arrest.

At the request of Hagerty's defense attorney, Daniel Rich, Judge Michael Brennan ordered Hagerty to undergo an immediate mental health evaluation on Wednesday.

Bristol County Assistant District Attorney Jason Monahan said Hagerty could return to the courtroom on Wednesday afternoon for the judge to rule on the prosecution’s request for a dangerousness hearing if the doctor determines Hagerty is competent to stand trial.

“If the doctor believes he is not competent to be tried, he will likely be sent to Bridgewater State Hospital,” Monahan said following the arraignment.

What happened on evening of stabbings

Several Taunton police officers were stabbed by the suspect Tuesday evening and one was flown to a Boston hospital, Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh said Tuesday night.

That officer appeared to be seriously injured but the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Walsh said in an interview with the Gazette. The other three to four officers sustained more minor wounds and were treated at local hospitals, he said during a press conference.

At about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, Taunton Police officers had pulled a vehicle over for a moving violation in the area of 716 County St., according to a written statement from police Wednesday. That motorist was cooperative with police. However, during the stop a second motorist, later identified as Hagerty who was not affiliated with the stopped motorist, pulled alongside and began to shout at the officers, the statement said.

Hagerty then drove quickly away from the scene in a 2010 gray Honda Accord, police said. Police did not pursue him at that time. A short time later, another Taunton Police officer on patrol in the area observed the Honda allegedly being operated in an unsafe and reckless manner on County Street. The officer initiated a traffic stop and Hagerty stopped his vehicle. However, during the traffic stop, Hagerty allegedly sped off nearly striking the officer with his vehicle, the statement said.

During the subsequent pursuit, Hagerty drove directly at a marked Taunton Police cruiser and struck another cruiser in the area of Cherry Street, police said.

Officers pursued Hagerty until he crashed the vehicle into an entryway of the multi-family home on West Britannia Street owned by a relative of Hagerty's, at which point he ran into the building, police said.

As officers followed Hagerty inside, he allegedly pulled out a knife and began waving it at the officers, resulting in slashing wounds to two officers, the statement said.

Walsh, who lives nearby, responded to the scene from his home along with several other officers who established a perimeter, the statement said.

While officers tried to apprehend Hagerty, he allegedly swung his knife at Walsh as officers entered the room, resulting in a puncture wound to the Chief's abdomen, the statement said.

Walsh told the Gazette Tuesday night the knife deflected off something and the chief said he ended up with just a minor cut.

At that point, the chief said he "tased" the suspect, which incapacitated him, and he was placed in custody, Walsh said.

In the interview Tuesday night, Walsh praised his officers for showing remarkable restraint in a very difficult situation and said his thoughts were with his injured officers.

The chief said the suspect was also transported to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Walsh said the suspect was known to police departments in the area.

How badly injured are the officers?

One officer sustained serious slash wounds, including injuries to the neck, face and back, the written statement Wednesday said. He was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital for treatment. A second officer was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment for knife wounds to his arm. Walsh was treated and released at the hospital. Another officer who sustained injuries during the apprehension of the suspect was also treated at the hospital and a fifth officer was evaluated at the hospital and was released.

The suspect was the only person in the car.

A second person who was hiding during the incident was removed from the home, according to Walsh's press conference.

With reporting by Rebecca Hyman

