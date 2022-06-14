Taunton rallied around Eagan's owner in 2017 — Here's what happened to the 2 assailants

TAUNTON — After 5 years, the two perpetrators responsible for a violent attempted armed robbery at Eagan’s Package Store in Taunton in 2017 are both in prison for their crimes.

Billy Morris, now 23, was sentenced to 5 ½ years after pleading guilty earlier this month in Fall River Superior Court to charges of armed assault with the intent to rob, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun, according to a June 7 statement from the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The other offender, a juvenile at the time of the crime, has not had his name made public, but pleaded guilty to charges in Juvenile Court in late 2019, and is currently serving a 5-7 year sentence, according to the statement.

On the night of April 27, 2017, the two masked teenagers at around 8:30 p.m. entered Eagan’s Package Store, at 48 Cohannet St., and held up store co-owner Zhi Chen.

There was an outpouring of support in Taunton in 2017 at Eagan's on Cohannet Street after the co-owner was injured in an attempted armed robbery.

When Chen had pushed the sawed-off shotgun away from her body, the juvenile fired, causing Chen to lose the top of her thumb, as well as getting hit in her side abdomen from the scattered buck shot.

The attackers fled, and Chen managed to call the police.

“I’m hit, I can’t breathe, I’m gonna die please hurry,” said Chen to the arriving officer at the scene, according to the police report filed on that incident.

Chen was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where she pulled through and recuperated.

According DA's office, even though both assailants were masked, Taunton Police were able to apprehend the two suspects by the next morning thanks to surveillance video from Eagan’s and an anonymous tip received which identified both assailants.

Head-turning Taunton-area home sales: Berkley home that dates back to 1750 sells for more than $700,000

In addition, witnesses told the police that two males matching the suspects' descriptions were seen heading toward Weir Street. This information went a long way in tracing the path of escape for the assailants.

Story continues

As previously reported, the police did a background check of the juvenile and found an extensive prior criminal history before detectives visited him at his home on High Street that night. Upon seeing clothing at the suspect’s home consistent with the descriptions provided by the surveillance video and witnesses, the detectives returned with a search warrant, where they were able to discover the sawed-off shotgun in his closet.

Based on further evidence obtained, the police then went to Morris’ house and arrested him, according to the DA's office. Morris also had a prior criminal history on his record.

Bullets, 'gun' graffiti, faulty alarm: D-R principal describes 2 tense days

The DA's office said police also used surveillance video from stores in downtown Taunton. Through this video, police were able to retrieve for DNA evidence the masks and pieces of clothing the suspects discarded while fleeing the crime scene.

Outpouring of support for injured co-owner of Eagan's

The crime shocked the local community when it happened in 2017 and led to considerable outcry of support for the owners of Eagan’s Package Store. After the incident, posters with messages of support from the community were taped on the outside of the building. People also left balloons and candles outside the store.

“I appreciate everyone worrying about me and caring about me. I love you all so much,” said Zhi Chen, back in 2017.

In addition to the 5 ½ year sentence, Morris will also be placed on supervised probation for an additional two years, according to the DA's office.

“This was an extremely violent incident that resulted in serious injury to the victim, who was just trying to make a living. Both defendants are a danger to the public and needed to be kept off the street,” District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said.

“The work done by Taunton Police and our prosecutors on this case was superb. Their hard work and tenacity resulted in justice for a victim and more security for the people of Bristol County.”

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Taunton Eagan's Package Store: Billy Morris sentenced in armed robbery