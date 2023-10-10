Taunton woman charged with OUI after allegedly slamming into Dighton police cruiser

TAUNTON — A 30-year-old Taunton woman was arraigned Tuesday in Taunton District Court after she allegedly slammed into a Dighton police cruiser after crossing over into oncoming traffic while intoxicated Monday night, according to a joint statement from Taunton and Dighton police.

The woman was arraigned on charges of drunk driving (resulting in a serious injury and negligent operation), speeding, negligent driving, a marked lanes violation and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle in connection with the crash at the intersection of Burt and Winthrop streets in Taunton.

Her pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15, according to the Taunton District Court Clerk Magistrate’s Office.

According to the joint statement from Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh and Dighton Acting Police Chief George Nichols, on the night of Monday, Oct. 9, a Dighton police officer was responding to a traffic stop.

What happened?

While en route, a 2014 Honda CRV driven by the suspect, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed over the double yellow lines and struck the Dighton Police cruiser, a Ford Escape, the statement said.

At 8:55 p.m., Taunton police were dispatched to the reported crash area of Winthrop Street (Route 44) and Burt Street. Officers found the Dighton police cruiser with no driver-side door attached and airbags fully deployed, the statement said. The Honda CRV also had significant damage to the driver’s side and deployed airbags.

The Dighton police officer, who was not identified, was transported via ambulance to a hospital, was treated and has since been released, the statement said.

The suspect, the sole occupant of the Honda CRV, was also transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries, the statement said. She was released Tuesday morning and subsequently booked by Taunton police and arraigned.

Police found a half-empty bottle of liquor on the driver’s side of the Honda CRV, the statement said. Subsequent investigation, including speaking with witnesses, resulted in the drunk driving charge.

Taunton, Dighton and Rehoboth fire departments and Brewster Ambulance also responded to the scene.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Taunton drunk driving: Suspect charged with hitting Dighton cruiser