Taunton woman charged in ‘unprovoked stabbing’ near Morton Hospital declared fit for trial

TAUNTON — A pre-trial hearing will be held at Taunton District Court on June 22 for a woman charged with an "unprovoked stabbing" of a Morton Hospital employee on Sept. 21, 2021.

Taunton District Court Judge Michael Brennan ruled on April 20 that Victoria Disharoon, 28, of Taunton, is “competent to go on trial,” following a seven-month competency and criminal responsibility evaluation.

“Judge Brennan did not find her dangerous, and he released her on several conditions,” said Gregg Miliote, director of communications for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn.

He said Brennan ordered Disharoon to have no contact with the victim or potential witnesses and stay at “a group home that she is set up to stay at.”

“She signed a probation release condition form which monitors her attendance and performance at the group home,” Miliote said.

Taunton District Court Clerk Magistrate Claudia M. Abreau said Brennan ordered Disharoon not to possess any firearms or “destructive devices” under the release conditions.

“She was ordered to obey all local, state, and federal laws and remain at the group home,” Abreau said.

She said a time for the pre-trial hearing on June 22 had not been announced, but it can be accessed on an internet Zoom channel by typing in the code 1605763839.

Stabbing occurred near Morton Hospital

Police previously said Disharoon attacked the employee in the area of North Pleasant Street outside Morton Hospital's Thayer Building shortly before 1:40 p.m.

The stabbing of a Morton Hospital worker occurred outside the hospital's Thayer Building.

Disharoon allegedly walked up behind the employee and pulled the worker’s ponytail before punching her in the back several times.

Police reported the victim told officers she felt she was "being stuck with something" while Disharoon hit her.

Disharoon reportedly left the employee, who took a cell phone picture of her alleged assailant as she walked away.

A Morton Hospital employee who was reportedly stabbed multiple times outside the medical facility on Sept. 21, took a cellphone picture of the alleged attacker who was identified as Victoria Disharoon, 28 of Taunton.

Police previously said the employee went inside the hospital to seek treatment for several punctures on her neck and shoulders. The worker was treated and released, according to investigators.

Police Chief Ed Walsh credited “great work by our detectives” and many tips that led officers to arrest Disharoon in Raynham at 4 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Officers reported confiscating a "small pocket knife blade, without a handle" that investigators believe was used in the attack.

Disharoon was arraigned on assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Taunton District Court on Sept. 23, 2021.

A judge ordered Disharoon to be held without bail and attend a dangerous person hearing on Oct. 13, 2021.

At the dangerous person hearing, the judge ordered Disharoon to undergo a “competency and criminal responsibility evaluation” before being released on pre-trial probationary conditions.

Reporter Chris Helms contributed to this report.

