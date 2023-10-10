Taunton woman facing charges for allegedly striking Dighton police car while driving drunk

A Taunton woman is facing charges after allegedly striking a Dighton police cruiser while driving drunk Monday night, according to Taunton Police.

Michelle Sousa, 30, is facing charges of marked lanes violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, OUI-Liquor (resulting in serious injury and negligent operation), speeding and possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle after allegedly striking a Dighton police car in the area of Winthrop and Burt Streets.

The police officer was responding to a traffic stop when police say the Honda CRV Sousa was driving crossed over the double yellow line and hit the side of the cruiser, Taunton police say.

The Taunton Fire Department, Dighton Fire Department, Rehoboth Police Department, and Brewster Ambulance responded to the scene. The officer behind the wheel was transported to the hospital but has since been released.

Souda was also transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Both the police cruiser and Sousa’s vehicle were towed from the scene, during which investigators found a half-empty bottle of liquor on the driver’s side. Officers then determined there was enough probable cause to charge Sousa with driving under the influence.

Taunton police shared photos of the police cruiser crunched, with its airbags deployed and missing its driverside door. The front side of Sousa’s vehicle was similarly damaged.

Sousa was released from the hospital Tuesday morning and was booked at the Taunton Police Station. She is expected to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

