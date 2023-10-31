Taunton women arraigned in fake coupon scheme must stay away from all Mass. Stop & Shop supermarkets

Two Taunton women accused in an organized, counterfeit coupon scheme that resulted in $27,000 stolen supermarket goods have been ordered to stay away from all Stop & Shop supermarkets in Massachusetts, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Tuesday.

Jacqueline White, 41, and Crystal Travis, 41, both pleaded not guilty to the charges they are facing during their arraignments Tuesday in Brockton Superior Court, Cruz said. The women are accused of using fake coupons at Stop & Shop supermarkets throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and then selling the items online.

White and Travis are both charged with larceny by false pretense by single scheme and larceny to induce parting with personal property. White is also charged with aggravated organized retail theft.

Jacqueline White, 41, left, and Crystal Travis, 40, both of Taunton, Mass. are accused of of stealing $27,000 in supermarket goods using fake coupons, the district attorney said.

Prosecutors had asked that White be held on $10,000 cash bail with the condition that she stay away and have no contact with any Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts. The court imposed $3,000 cash bail and the condition on White.

Travis was released on personal recognizance with the condition that she stay away from all Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts.

The pair were indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury back in August after a months-long investigation by Hingham Police, Abington Police, and supported by Florida-based Coupon Information Center, a non-profit association that fights coupon fraud.

Investigators allege that from March 10, 2023 through June 2, 2023, White and Travis entered numerous Stop & Shop grocery stores in Massachusetts, and used counterfeit coupons to steal approximately $26,547 of products. The indictments further allege that White and Travis operated a complex scheme using social media sites and apps like Facebook and Dropbox to purchase counterfeit coupons.

Prosecutors said the two women committed the theft by passing counterfeit coupons to unsuspecting Stop & Shop cashiers. The fake coupons allegedly netted White and Travis steep discounts, sometimes undercutting the total retail value of the products.

According to the indictment, on March 10, 2023, White and Travis used a Stop & Shop Rewards Program card to purchase 366 items including beverages, laundry detergent and hygiene products worth $1,658.28. Using fraudulent coupons, the final grocery bill was just $3.28.

Prosecutors allege that White and Travis created high-quality, counterfeit coupons that contained barcodes and graphic designs that mirrored legitimate third-party coupons.

“After absconding with the items, the pair posted photographs of the products on social media sites, namely Facebook, offering to sell the goods at steeply discounted prices,” Cruz said.

The women asked potential buyers to meet them at a location in Taunton and payments for the products were to be made in cash.

In total, the investigation alleges that White and Travis purchased products from Stop & Shop stores in Quincy, Weymouth, Raynham, Plainville, Whitman, Abington, Pembroke, Norwell, Hingham, North Dartmouth, New Bedford, Sandwich, Brockton, East Providence, R.I. and Pawtucket, R.I.

