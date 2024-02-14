Taunton's veteran State Sen. Marc Pacheco will not run for re-election. What we know

Taunton's veteran state senator, Marc Pacheco — the longest-serving member of the state senate — will not seek re-election this fall after all.

"I make this decision with a heart full of gratitude for the opportunities I have had to serve in the Massachusetts state legislature, and with sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported me throughout this incredible journey," Pacheco wrote in a letter he posted on Facebook Tuesday evening, Feb. 12.

Just a week ago, Pacheco's Chief of Staff Mary Wasylyk, told the State House News Service her "understanding is the Senator has every intention on running for reelection."

Pacheco noted this in his announcement that he is not seeking re-election, saying, "Although two articles have been published stating otherwise, they were published without speaking directly to me!"

Middleboro Little League Williamsport All-Stars visit with state Sen. Marc Pacheco, D. Taunton, inside the House of Representatives chamber at the State House on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

Pacheco does not rule out future jobs in public office.

"This decision does not mean I'm closing the door on other existing or future electoral or appointed positions in public service," Pacheco said in his announcement.

Pacheco has previously been in the running for a high-level post at Bridgewater State University and there was an unsuccessful push years ago to have him named ambassador to Portugal under President Barack Obama

