Taurus missiles may destroy Crimean bridge

Friedrich Merz, the head of Germany's opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), has once again called on the government to provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, which could destroy the Russian-built Crimean bridge.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Tagesschau

Details: In an interview with Table Media, he said that these missiles could destroy the Kerch Bridge in Crimea, "the most important supply route for the Russian invasion forces".

As he said, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz still has to answer to the German people why he is not supplying Ukraine with these weapons.

"Is it still a tactic? Or is it ignorance? He has to answer all of us, including me, this question," Merz criticised the Chancellor.

Background:

Earlier, the CDU chairman once again called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to stop delaying the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

At the same time, several leading representatives of the German Bundestag concerned with defence matters had advocated giving Ukraine Taurus long-range missiles to launch strikes against Russian targets, a position which the federal government had previously deemed unacceptable.

It was reported that after Russia's large-scale missile attacks on Ukraine, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Chairwoman of the Bundestag's Defence Committee and Representative of the Free Democratic Party, also urged the government to give Taurus missiles to Ukraine. She said that Ukraine currently needs "ammunition for artillery, Taurus [missiles] and spare parts for large equipment that we supply."

Nevertheless, the German government continues to refuse to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!