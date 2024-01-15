Taurus missiles may destroy Crimean bridge

Friedrich Merz. Stock photo: Getty Images
Friedrich Merz, the head of Germany's opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), has once again called on the government to provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, which could destroy the Russian-built Crimean bridge.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Tagesschau

Details: In an interview with Table Media, he said that these missiles could destroy the Kerch Bridge in Crimea, "the most important supply route for the Russian invasion forces".

As he said, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz still has to answer to the German people why he is not supplying Ukraine with these weapons.

"Is it still a tactic? Or is it ignorance? He has to answer all of us, including me, this question," Merz criticised the Chancellor.

Background:

