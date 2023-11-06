Taurus missiles no ‘game changer’ for Ukraine, Pistorius says after Germany rejects their transfer

Taurus missiles will not significantly alter the dynamics of the ongoing war initiated by Russia against Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said during NATO Talk conference in Berlin on Nov. 6.

“I don’t think the missiles will be a game changer,” Pistorius said, while acknowledging his inability to provide new information regarding the transfer of Taurus missiles.

He urged Germany to consider its own interests when assisting Ukraine and stressed the need for careful evaluation of decisions related to the supply of armaments.

“ATACMS, provided by the United States, have a range of 160 kilometers, while Taurus has a range of 500 kilometers; it’s a completely different system.”

Pistorius noted that Germany is currently the second-largest supplier of weapons to Ukraine after the United States.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, mentioned that Kyiv could “turn a blind eye” to Germany’s refusal to transfer Taurus guided missiles if Berlin provided additional air defense systems.

In August, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was hesitant to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine due to concerns about potential attacks on Russian territory, pending technical modifications to prevent such incidents, German publication Spiegel reported, citing sources.

Scholz cited “constitutional restrictions” and the risk of “escalation” on Oct. 5 as reasons for his reluctance to provide Ukraine with Taurus guided missiles.

Martin Jäger, the German Ambassador to Ukraine, stated on Oct. 19 that the German government would not transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine at that time.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine