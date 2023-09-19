Taurus missiles were not discussed at Ramstein meeting — Germany

The question of Germany supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine was not discussed at the most recent Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting (also known as the Ramstein format), German Defense Ministry said on Sept. 19, as reported by German news outlet ntv.

German Parliamentary State Secretary Siemtje Möller clarified that the topic of discussion at Ramstein Air Base was air defense, ammunition, and artillery.

Read also: Scholz blocking Taurus transfer to Ukraine amid claims German leader fears Ukraine might use them to hit Russia

On Sept. 13, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that there was “progress” in talks about Ukraine getting U.S. ATACMS ballistic missiles and German Taurus cruise missiles.

Read also: US Republican senators pressure Biden to speed up shipment of ATACMS missiles to bolster Ukraine's counter-offensive

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius believes that Kyiv needs more air defense systems and 155mm caliber ammunition, instead. He noted that United States potentially deciding to provide Ukraine with ATACMS does not necessarily mean Berlin would follow suit with Taurus.

Read also: Decision to transfer German Taurus missiles to Ukraine rests with Chancellor Scholz — Kuleba

On Aug.11, Der Spiegel reported that the German government is exploring the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles in the coming months. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedly wants the missiles to be modified so they cannot be used to attack targets on Russian territory.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine