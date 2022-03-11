Tavares confident that Stellantis can catch up with Tesla

MILAN (Reuters) - Stellantis should be able to catch up with electric vehicle pioneer Tesla in the coming years, its chief executive Carlos Tavares said on Friday, adding that competition would benefit consumers.

Tavares also called for greater investment in charging networks in Europe and the United States to encourage drivers to switch to electric vehicles.

"I am very confident, I am trying not to be arrogant, just confident of the fact that we are going to catch up in the next couple of years with Tesla and it's going to be a very healthy competition," Tavares told reporters during a televised Q&A session with reporters organised by Mobility TV World.

"Very good for the consumer by the way," he added.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Keith Weir)

