Tavares PD searching for shooting suspect

TAVARES — Tavares Police are searching for the gunman who killed one man and wounded another at an apartment complex Friday night.

Police were called to the Caroline Court Apartments at 8 p.m.

Alejandro Garcia, 29, died at the scene.

Darnell Lester, 31, was wounded in his car as he tried to drive away. Hew was taken to the hospital. Currently, he is in stable condition, according to Detective Courtney Sullivan.

There is no information available about a suspect at this time, she said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 352-343-2101 and ask for detectives.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: One shot, another killed in Tavares shooting; cops looking for help