Tavares police ask for help finding missing teen in need of medication

The Tavares Police Department is asking the public for help finding a local teen.

Police say 14-year-old Lindsey Carpenter was last seen leaving her home in the Etowah Subdivision just after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. They believe she may have gotten into a maroon SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe.

According to police, Carpenter has pre-existing medical conditions and does not have the necessary medication with her, prompting an “endangered” designation.

Carpenter is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighting approximately 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Carpenter was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt, light colored pants and a grey backpack.

Tavares police say the department has “exhausted” all their resources in the search for Carpenter and are hoping that someone can point them in the right direction.

Anyone with information on where to find Carpenter is asked to contact that Tavares Police Department’s 24-hour dispatch line by dialing (352) 343-2101, then press 4.

