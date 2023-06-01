Tavares police investigating local woman’s ‘suspicious’ death

The Tavares Police Department is investigating a local woman’s death that they’re describing as “suspicious” in nature.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Lake County Emergency Services responded to the woman’s home on Maplewood Street just after 10 a.m. Wednesday after her roommate called for help. She was pronounced dead soon after they arrived on scene.

READ: Person of interest arrested in connection with deadly Daytona Beach drive-by shooting

The police department identified her Wednesday as 29-year-old Danielle DeCurtis.

Responding officers said they noticed several “suspicious factors” at the scene, prompting a response by the Tavares Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

See a map of the area below:

READ: Sheriff: Osceola County deputy arrested after aiding suspect accused of sexual contact with minor

Crime Scene Investigators from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office also responded to help process the scene.

They’re not waiting for the Lake County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

READ: Ocoee police seeking information on person seen on video shooting into home on Memorial Day

Anyone with information on the case who would like to speak to an investigator is asked to call the non-emergency line for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 343-2101, then press 4.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



