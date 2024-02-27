Tavriia Operative-Strategic Group confirms Ukrainian forces retreated from villages near Avdiivka

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have retreated from the villages of Stepove and Sieverne in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson of the Tavriia Operative-Strategic Group, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "On the Avdiivka front our units have withdrawn from small settlements of Sieverne and Stepove."

Details: Reportedly, fierce fighting for Sieverne lasted in the evening and at night. The Russians have suffered significant losses.

Lykhovii added that the Ukrainian forces had stabilised the defence line near the villages of Tonenke, Orlivka and Berdychi. Specifically, assault groups of the Russians were blocked at the north-eastern outskirts of the settlement of Orlivka.

Background:

On 24 February, DeepState reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Lastochkyne.

On 25 February, Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, said that Ukraine's Armed Forces had withdrawn to the western outskirts of Lastochkyne, where they took up "prepared defensive positions", but on 26 February, he confirmed their withdrawal from Lastochkyne to mount a defence along the Orlivka-Tonenke-Berdychi line.

On 27 February DeepState analysts reported that Russian troops were advancing west and northwest of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, having captured the villages of Stepove and Sieverne after Lastochkyne.

