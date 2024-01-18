Tax bills are up in Hamilton County – but not as much as assessments

Less than half of the homes listed for sale last year in the Cincinnati area were affordable for people spending no more than 30% of their income on a traditional, 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, according to a report from Redfin

Your property tax bills are in the mail in Hamilton County.

Chances are, your house is worth more and you'll be paying more taxes, based on figures from the Hamilton County auditor and treasurer. Overall, taxes didn't increase anywhere near as much as property values.

Here's what you should know.

How much did property values and taxes increase?

Hamilton County property taxes increased on average countywide by 10.4% from last year while property values increased overall 29%, according to the Hamilton County treasurer and auditor. That's counting both commercial and residential property. During the previous reappraisal three years earlier in 2020, taxes jumped 6% overall compared to a 12% increase in property values.

Why did property values jump so much?

The booming housing market sparked a historic rise in property values across Ohio. That led to sticker shock among homeowners in Hamilton, Butler and Clermont counties when they received their new tentative assessments from the county auditors this summer. In Hamilton County, residential property values jumped 34%. In 2020, residential values jumped 14%.

Each property is different

A person's tax bill depends on where they live. Taxing jurisdictions include schools, townships, municipalities and the county.

Property values aren't the only thing that accounts for tax increases

Higher property values don't often equate to equivalent tax increases. State law limits most property taxes to bring in a set amount.

For instance, in Hamilton County, the levy that pays for the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden brings in $7 million annually. That means no matter how much more property is worth, the levy will still just bring in $7 million. So the more valuable Hamilton County property becomes, the lower the zoo tax rate for the individual.

Levy increases play a factor

Levies approved by voters for schools, parks and other entities also play a factor. Hamilton County voters approved six countywide property tax increases in the past six years, including this past November when a tax hike for the public library succeeded.

What is a reappraisal?

County auditors conduct a full reappraisal of properties every six years for tax purposes and update each appraisal every three years based on market data. The 2023 appraisal in Hamilton County is the full reappraisal, which includes the auditor's staff viewing the outside of properties as well as using market data.

How can you challenge the appraisal?

If you disagree with your property's final value, you can file a complaint with the Hamilton County Board of Revision from Jan. 1 through March 31, 2024. The Hamilton County Auditor's Board of Revision site lists the process and types of evidence needed for homeowners to make their case.

Tax bills are due Feb. 5.

You can check your property's value and taxes owed by typing your address into the property search field of the Hamilton County auditor's website.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How much more are Hamilton County residents paying in taxes?