Tax breaks available for those with high medical bills, teachers with COVID-19 expenses

Susan Tompor, Detroit Free Press
·8 min read

Most taxpayers check the box to claim the standard tax deduction. This tax season, though, the pandemic has caused many people to want to know how they can deal with COVID-19-related medical costs.

Those who had huge medical bills last year should gather up their paperwork to see if they possibly can deduct a portion of their high out-of-pocket expenses.

Or if you saw a drastic reduction in your income — and had some extraordinary medical expenses — you might be able to deduct medical expenses for 2020 when you couldn't in the past.

Here are some tax breaks to consider:

A break for teachers

If you're a teacher, take note.

Eligible teachers now can deduct unreimbursed expenses for COVID-19 protective items to stop the spread of the virus in the classroom.

"The teachers deduction was expanded to include expenses for PPE and related COVID expenses," said Mark Luscombe, principal analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.

From stimulus checks to Tax Day 2021: Answers to your questions about IRS changes, COVID relief and more

Deadline: IRS tax deadline changes with income taxes and payments due May 17 to give taxpayers more time amid COVID

According to the Internal Revenue Service, COVID-19 personal protective equipment includes face masks, disinfectant for use against COVID-19, hand soap, hand sanitizer, disposable gloves, as well as tape, paint or chalk to guide social distancing. If a teacher had to cover the cost of plexiglass, well, that could be used toward that deduction, too.

Many teachers know that they can claim a $250 tax break for many out-of-pocket costs. So make no mistake, the deduction isn't new but the addition of COVID-19-related costs is useful and offers more possible ways to reach that deduction.

The coronavirus related relief was part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, signed into law in late December — and would apply to items purchased after March 12, 2020.

Teachers can deduct up to $250 for unreimbursed business expenses for classroom materials, such as books, supplies, computers including related software and supplementary materials that you use in the classroom.

If both spouses are teachers, the deduction can be up to $500 on a joint return.

An online tax software will calculate your adjusted gross income (AGI) for you.
An online tax software will calculate your adjusted gross income (AGI) for you.

The tax break applies to those who teach kindergarten through grade 12. This tax break does not apply for preschool teachers or college instructors.

Teachers can claim the Educator Expense Deduction regardless of whether they take the standard deduction or itemize their tax deductions. You'd file Schedule 1 and claim the expenses on Line 10.

Claiming medical expenses

Make no mistake, the hurdles remain high for those who want to claim their medical expenses.

There is some good news, though. Taxpayers continue to have a 7.5% threshold on 2020 returns for medical expenses and it will be 7.5% again in 2021 and afterward.

"If you itemize deductions, you can deduct medical expenses to the extent they exceed 7.5% of your adjusted gross income," said Alison Flores, principal tax research analyst at The Tax Institute at H&R Block.

Flores noted that deductible medical expenses include amounts paid for the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease. After-tax — but not pre-tax —medical insurance premiums are deductible, too.

"Only out-of-pocket expenses are deductible," Flores said. "Expenses that are reimbursed or are reimbursable by your health insurance are not deductible."

Donning and doffing are a key practice that has been improved since the beginning of the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus with carts and gloves in front of each COVID-19 patient&#39;s room at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills, Mich. on Dec. , 2020.
Donning and doffing are a key practice that has been improved since the beginning of the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus with carts and gloves in front of each COVID-19 patient's room at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills, Mich. on Dec. , 2020.

Many people would not have been able to deduct any medical expenses next year when they filed a tax return if a tougher 10% threshold to claim medical expenses began as planned in 2021.

But the December coronavirus relief package that passed in Washington included a measure to keep the threshold at 7.5% permanently going forward. (Permanent, of course, could be viewed as a relative word when it comes to tax policy.)

The 7.5% threshold was viewed as a big victory for seniors and others who face high medical expenses.

COVID-19 expenses you might face

When it comes to the coronavirus, no one should be charged out of pocket to pay for the vaccines, whether you have insurance or not.

But consumers could face other expenses.

On the plus side, high-deductible health plans were permitted to cover testing and treatment for COVID-19 without a deductible, Luscombe said. So that may have helped some consumers limit some out-of-pocket expenses.

When it comes to testing, federal law requires health insurers to cover COVID-19 testing — including the test itself, the related visit, and other services related to testing — with no cost-sharing for people covered by most private health plans, Medicare and Medicaid, according to the Peterson Center on Healthcare and the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Even so, it's possible some patients, including the uninsured, could receive bills for COVID-19 diagnostic testing and related services, and those bills often can be widely different from patient to patient.

Some plans denied COVID-19 testing claims or applied cost sharing for COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic individuals unless they had known or suspected that they were exposed to COVID-19 and had a referral for testing from their provider, according to a report by the Peterson Center on Healthcare and the Kaiser Family Foundation.

And in some cases, the report noted, some plans denied COVID-19 testing claims unless directly ordered by a physician.

Going forward, the Biden administration issued new federal guidance in early 2021 that removed some barriers to testing and clarified that insurers must cover testing without cost sharing for asymptomatic individuals and without requiring medical screenings.

Patients also could still end up with out-of-pocket expenses due to deductibles and unreimbursed expenses under their health insurance plans.

"COVID-19 diagnostic tests ranged from $20 to $850 per single test, not including the price of a provider visit, facility fee, specimen collection, or any other test that may have been included during testing," according to the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker.

"These services may be covered by insurance, but it is not guaranteed for all patients."

The costs can skyrocket for COVID-19 cases that require hospital care to anywhere from $20,000 to $88,000 or much more, depending on the length of stay and other factors. Such estimates from Peterson-KFF are based on the cost of care for people with employer coverage — and they wouldn't reflect what someone with private insurance would have to pay out of pocket. It’s those out of pocket expenses that could be tax deductible.

If you are hospitalized for treatment related to COVID-19, H&R Block's Flores said it’s likely all of your expenses would be deductible medical expenses. Check your insurance policy and coverage to find out what expenses were covered by your insurance.

When can you claim medical expenses?

Generally, Flores noted, medical expenses are deductible in the year the medical provider is paid, regardless of when the services were provided.

"If you pay for medical treatment using a credit card, you deduct the expenses in the year you paid the provider with the credit card, not as you pay your credit card bill," Flores said.

Claiming the medical deduction isn't easy for many taxpayers.

If you have $50,000 in adjusted gross income, for example, you'd need at least $3,750 in qualifying medical expenses during 2020 to hit the threshold. And only expenses after that amount would qualify for a deduction.

So, if you had $5,000 in qualifying expenses in this example, you'd be able to claim $1,250 in deductions for medical expenses.

The higher your adjusted gross income, the tougher it could be to claim many medical expenses.

But here's another point: You must have enough other deductions, such as charitable contributions, mortgage interest, state and local taxes, to itemize and exceed the standard deduction.

The standard deduction is $12,400 in 2020 for single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately. That's up $200 from 2019.

The standard deduction for married filing jointly is $24,800 for tax year 2020, up $400 from 2019.

For heads of households, the standard deduction is $18,650 for tax year 2020, up $300.

Age matters: There's an additional standard deduction for married taxpayers 65 or over or blind of $1,300. For a single taxpayer or head of household who is 65 or over or blind, the additional standard deduction for 2020 is $1,650.

If someone is both 65 or older and blind, the additional deduction amount is doubled.

The Internal Revenue Service has an online tool called the Interactive Tax Assistant, which can help you research the question: "How Much Is My Standard Deduction?"

About 87% of the 153.7 million filers in tax year 2018 took the standard deduction, according to the Tax Foundation.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 nearly doubled the amount of the standard deduction and put new limits on some itemized deductions, including deductions for state and local taxes paid and mortgage interest. The individual income tax changes are scheduled to expire after Dec. 31, 2025.

The tax changes led to a 58% drop in the number of people who itemized on 2018 returns, compared with 2017 returns. About 46.5 million tax filers itemized in 2017 vs. 19.5 million on 2018 returns.

When it comes to medical expenses, tax filers need to realize that any expenses that you covered out of money in a health savings account or health flexible spending account would not be deductible on your federal income tax return.

"In other words, you can’t double dip," Flores said.

Contact Susan Tompor via stompor@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @tompor. To subscribe, please go to freep.com/specialoffer. Read more on business and sign up for our business newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Can I deduct coronavirus medical bills, teacher expenses on my taxes?

Recommended Stories

  • Farmworker Clash Pits Union Access, Property Rights at Top Court

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost a half century, labor organizers in California have had a unusual right: Under a state regulation, they can walk onto the premises of an agricultural business and recruit workers to join a union.The regulation is now before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that critics are looking to turn into a blockbuster decision strengthening property rights and curbing regulatory power. The court will hear arguments Monday on a constitutional challenge to a 1975 rule that grew out of the efforts of Cesar Chavez to give farm workers collective bargaining rights.Conservative legal groups and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are opposing the access regulation, and trying to leverage a court that in recent years has bolstered the rights of landowners and curbed the clout of unions. It will be the first case on those topics for Justice Amy Coney Barrett, whose confirmation in October gave the court an even stronger conservative majority.The case was filed by two businesses that have tangled with union organizers: Cedar Point Nursery, which grows strawberry plants in the northern California town of Dorris, and Fowler Packing Co., a Fresno grower of grapes and other fruits. They say the regulation strips agricultural companies of their right to control who comes onto their property and forces them to allow disruptive protests. The growers are represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation, an advocacy group that fights what it views as government overreach.“The aim of the access regulation isn’t to set up a table and inform,” said Joshua Thompson, a foundation lawyer who will argue against the rule on Monday. “It’s to intimidate, and that’s exactly what they tried to do to both of our clients.”Farm WorkersThe regulation implements California’s Agriculture Labor Relations Act, a 1975 law that gave farm workers in that state the type of collective bargaining rights other laborers already had under federal law.The access regulation, however, goes beyond federal law, saying a specified number of union organizers can be on farm property during non-work hours for three hours a day, as much as 120 days a year.The provision is “absolutely critical” for ensuring that workers understand their rights, said Victoria Hassid, chair of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, which issued the regulation.“A key component of the act is ensuring that workers are able to, if they choose, advocate to work together to fight for better working conditions,” Hassid said in an interview. “This really fundamentally is about being able to know that those rights exist.”The question at the Supreme Court is whether the access regulation violates the constitutional provision that requires “just compensation” when the government takes private property for public purposes. A San Francisco-based federal appeals court upheld the regulation.Bright LineThe growers say the constitutional clause automatically kicks in whenever a regulation takes an “easement” -- that is, when the government gives someone else the right to use private property. That bright-line approach “protects the fundamental right of property owners to exclude trespassers from their property,” the companies said in a court filing.The growers compare their case to a 1982 Supreme Court ruling that said New York was taking private property by requiring landlords to allow the installation of cable-television equipment in their buildings.But 17 states and the District of Columbia said the categorical approach would mean a “sea change,” and raise questions about a “staggering array” of laws that rely on government inspections of private property for health and safety reasons.The growers and their allies say those inspection laws wouldn’t be affected. The Chamber of Commerce said the government would still be able to require health and safety inspections as a condition for getting a needed license.Biden ChangeThe Biden administration is backing the California regulation but won’t be arguing Monday. In a two-page letter in February, acting U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said the government’s longstanding view is that “physical entry on property short of a permanent occupation does not warrant the application of a categorical rule and is instead appropriately analyzed under a case-specific framework.”Prelogar’s letter was a change of position for the government after the Trump administration filed a brief opposing the regulation.Worker advocates say the California access regulation is even more important than it was in 1975 for informing vulnerable farm laborers of their rights. Those workers as a group are less educated, less likely to speak English, and more likely to be immigrants now than when the regulation was enacted, said Mario Martinez, who filed a brief defending the regulation for the United Farm Workers of America.“Outside of employers where there’s a collective bargaining agreement, you have routine violations of basic minimum wage laws, overtime laws, health and safety laws,” Martinez said. “You have rampant wage theft. You have a crisis of sexual harassment. In some cases, we uncovered forced labor, slavery where workers are being held against their will.”But Mike Fahner, whose Cedar Point Nursery is at the center of the case, says the regulation no longer makes sense in the age of social media. Fahner sued after organizers came to his nursery in 2015.“You can communicate with people around the world effectively without having to have access to a person’s private property and place of business,” he said.The case is Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, 20-107.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Are Social Security Benefits a Form of Socialism?

    “Socialism” is a loaded word in the U.S., but Social Security—one of the nation’s most popular benefit programs—is wholly run by the government. So is Social Security socialism?

  • Democratic Party fundraising for February is highest ever for non-presidential year

    Haul of $18.4 million for first two months of 2021 follow in the wake of Georgia’s Senate runoff races

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • Bella Thorne is engaged to boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo - see her pear-shaped diamond ring

    Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo revealed their engagement with a series of photos on Instagram that feature the couple and one stunning ring.

  • Larry Summers, who called out inflation fears with Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, says the US is seeing 'least responsible' macroeconomic policy in 40 years

    "I'm much more worried that we'll have either inflation or a pretty dramatic fiscal-monetary collision," Summers said of current macroeconomic policy.

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.

  • A white headmaster reportedly told an 11-year-old Black student to apologize to a teacher the 'African way' by kneeling down to the ground

    Trisha Paul said her normally outgoing son has become "really reserved" following the interaction with the headmaster.

  • Billionaires, celebrities, and influencers from Mark Cuban to Lindsay Lohan are joining the NFT craze. Check out what they've auctioned.

    Musician Shawn Mendes, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and NFL player Rob Gronkowski have also started selling NFTs.

  • Demi Lovato said she identifies as 'California sober' and still consumes alcohol and marijuana in 'moderation'

    Demi Lovato opened up to CBS about her current recovery process ahead of "Dancing with the Devil," a four-part documentary set to premiere on YouTube.

  • Tomas Tatar scores shootout winner, Canadiens edge Canucks

    Tomas Tatar scored the shootout winner in the Montreal Canadiens' 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Tatar deftly stick-handled in tight and, when Braden Holtby lunged right to make a stop, the left winger popped a backhander into the left side. Tatar also had a goal and an assist in regulation.

  • 'Borat' producer says Rudy Giuliani tried to have the crew arrested after appearing to put a hand down his pants in front of a young female actor

    Speaking at a panel, producer Monica Levinson said the former New York mayor and attorney to President Donald Trump accused the crew of extortion.

  • Queen to appoint diversity chief following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's racism claims, royal source says

    The royals will also "seek independent views" on being more inclusive to people of color, people with disabilities, and the LGBTQ+ communities

  • Elon Musk responds to Bernie Sanders' criticism of his vast wealth, saying he is 'accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary'

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said he planned to use his money to "make life multiplanetary," and "extend the light of consciousness to the stars."

  • Serena Williams latest big name skipping Miami Open. Here is why she withdrew

    The Miami Open got more bad news on the eve of the tournament. Serena Williams announced she is withdrawing following oral surgery.

  • Glock pistol disguised as toy Nerf gun seized in North Carolina drug raid

    A drug raid in North Carolina turned up narcotics, cash and plenty of guns – including a semiautomatic pistol well-disguised as a toy Nerf gun.

  • 'It's become a tinder': Miami Beach declares state of emergency for entertainment district due to spring breakers

    Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of spring breakers who have inundated the city.

  • Comedian Gary Owen’s wife files for divorce

    According to TMZ, Kenya Duke and Gary Owen, who have been married since 2003 and share two adult children, are parting ways for unknown reasons. Owen, who got his start on BET’s Comic View in 1997, is most known for his stand-up and minor roles in films like Daddy Day Care, Think Like a Man, and Ride Along, as noted by TMZ. When speaking about being the first white man Duke ever dated, Owen laughed, saying, “That to me is a bigger honor than having a show on BET!” He said, “The fact that my game was so strong, that I was able to pull this beautiful Black lady.”