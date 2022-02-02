Tax breaks could come for York City residents as councilwoman proposes ARPA funding plan

York City Councilwoman Betsy Buckingham introduced a plan for the American Rescue Plan Act funds during Tuesday night’s legislative session, laying out a map of how the city would spend the anticipated 35.3 million in federal dollars over the next four years.

The proposal includes $4 million in tax reduction and homeowner relief.

The plan would also prioritize infrastructure, public safety and revenue replacement — funds to fill in the gap of lost growth during the pandemic.

The city needs to allocate the money by Dec. 31, 2024 and spend it by Dec. 31 2026.

“This funding will allow us to provide targeted relief to those who have been hurt most by the pandemic — our residents and business owners — and will help us tackle longstanding government inefficiencies thereby ensuring that taxpayer money is spent efficiently and effectively,” Council President Sandie Walker wrote in the plan.

Mayor Michael Helfrich proposed nearly $6.5 million in ARPA spending with his initial 2022 budget submission last year. The council cut more than $6 million from the plan, causing the mayor to veto the budget, bringing the city close to shutdown. The council overrode the veto.

The funding proposal will be further discussed at the next legislative meeting on Feb. 15.

According to the plan, the funding was determined through input from the council, city staff and the public through surveys and outreach events.

Some $10 million of the funds would go to revenue replacement, $9 million would go toward infrastructure and $4 million would go to tax reduction and homeowner relief.

Some of the larger projects include:

Funding to the Codorus Creek Improvement project: $3.5 million.

Renovation of the historic Sylvia Newcombe Building: $3 million.

A City Hall roof replacement: $2.75 million.

Renovations to Penn Street Market: $750,000.

Renovations to the Rex Laurel historic fire station: $750,000.

Office equipment replacement: $700,000.

The recovery plan also introduced a comprehensive community engagement program titled “A Better York: Listening Campaign.” The city would collect community feedback to be be incorporated in the funding plans.

“By waiting a few more weeks for the final rule we can make even better decisions now and for the future,” Walker said. “We believe these funds are part of the strategic foundation that will help lay the framework for a better York moving forward.”

