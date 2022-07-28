Tax charges against suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen to be dismissed

NEW PHILADELPHIA — The prosecutor in the criminal case against suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen said Thursday that all tax charges against him will be dismissed.

Special Prosecutor Robert F. Smith declined to explain the reason behind the decision.

Homrighausen was indicted in March on six counts of filing incomplete, false and fraudulent returns. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges, all fifth-degree felonies, and nine other criminal charges.

Smith made the statement after a court hearing on a defense motion asking the judge to dismiss two other criminal charges against Homrighausen related to the employment of his son, Peter, by the city of Dover.

In another motion filed in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court, defense attorneys Mark R. DeVan and William C. Livingston asked Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos to suppress all evidence of Homrighausen's city tax returns, and all evidence derived from them, including his state and federal income tax returns.

The motion about the tax returns was not discussed in court Thursday, although it had been scheduled for consideration.

Dover Law Director Douglas O'Meara said he was disappointed that the tax charges would be dropped.

Thursday's court hearing concerned the defense request to have the judge dismiss the charge of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, which alleges that Homrighausen assisted in his son Peter's hiring at the city light plant, and the charge of representation by a public official or employee, regarding the father's involvement in the settlement of a grievance regarding overtime pay for the son.

DeVan argued that Homrighausen should not be charged with criminal acts regarding Peter's employment because O'Meara did not raise concerns about the mayor's involvement with his son's city employment. He said he was unaware of the mayor's role in his son's employment until City Council investigated the mayor in March and April 2021.

O'Meara testified that he did not know Peter was a city employee until he was among three light plant employees who filed a grievance about overtime pay in 2016.

Homrighausen's criminal trial is scheduled to start Sept. 20 before Thomakos.

