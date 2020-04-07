Tax Compliance Costs 67% Higher for Small Businesses

Small Business Owners Spend More Than $1,000; 20 Hours Preparing Federal Taxes

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business owners are growing more pessimistic about taxes, and report little impact from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, according to data gathered by SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses. Data shows that most small business owners spend more than $1,000–and more than 20 hours–preparing their federal taxes.

Small business owners are feeling more pessimistic about taxes:

Small business owners report little impact from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act:

Most small business owners spend more than 20 hours preparing federal taxes:

Majority of small business owners spend more than $1,000 on the administration of federal taxes:

"With tax compliance costing 67% higher for small businesses, this data supports the fact that small business owners are spending a considerable amount of time and money to ensure compliance," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "Luckily, there are a growing number of free tax assistance resources, including those available on SCORE.org, and the expert guidance of our mentors who are helping small business owners navigate their most timely and cost-effective tax compliance options."

