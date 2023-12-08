Tax credit program offers opportunity to help build affordable housing in Rochester

Dec. 7—ROCHESTER — The Coalition for Rochester Area Housing is seeking contributions for two local affordable housing projects through a new state tax credit program.

"We are excited to have the State Housing Tax Credit as an additional tool in our toolbox to advance our housing priorities and to support specific community projects for contribution," Coalition Executive Director JoMarie Morris said in a statement announcing the effort. "We encourage community members, both individuals and organizations, to consider contributions designated to our local projects."

Through the tax credit program, Minnesota Housing Finance Agency recently launched the State Housing Tax Credit and Contribution Fund based on legislation spearheaded by Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, in 2021.

The new Minnesota program is modeled after a successful North Dakota Tax Credit program to catalyze production and preservation of affordable housing. The program allows eligible Minnesota taxpayers to contribute between $1,000 and $2 million in exchange for an 85% tax credit to reduce their Minnesota state tax obligation.

Up to $9.9 million in tax credits will be available each year for the next six years, starting with the 2023 tax year.

To qualify for a 2023 tax credit, eligible taxpayers must complete the online application at

https://tinyurl.com/38fnyknn

by 5 p.m. Dec. 13, 2023. Tax credits are issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

There are currently two Rochester projects seeking contributions.

One is a homeownership project developed by First Homes Community Land Trust, which First Homes President Jennifer Woodford said is needed due to the lack of affordable homeownership opportunities in the area

"First Homes is thrilled that the State Housing Tax Credit will provide Minnesotans an opportunity to increase the supply of affordable housing," she said. "By contributing directly to projects, donors can invest in this important work while simultaneously reducing their state tax burden."

The second project seeking contributions is Eastside Apartments, an affordable multi-family rental development by Three Rivers Community Action.

"This 40-unit project located within walking distance of the Mayo Clinic Campus will provide affordable workforce housing in the downtown area," said Jenny Larson, executive director of Three Rivers Community Action. "We appreciate the community's support of this much needed affordable housing option for our community."

Through the state program, taxpayers have the option to designate their contribution to a specific qualified project, including the two in Rochester, or to a general contribution pool.

More information on the First Homes project is available by contacting Woodford at

jennifer@rochesterarea.org

, and more information on the Three Rivers Community Action project is available by contacting Christopher Flood at

cflod@threeriverscap.org

.