Tax critics are taking glass half-empty approach, Rishi Sunak says

Rishi Sunak says he is fighting for the things he believes in - DANIEL LEAL/AFP

Critics focusing on the rising tax burden rather than recent tax cuts are taking a “glass-half-empty” approach, Rishi Sunak has said as he defended his record.

The Prime Minister argued his initial focus on bringing down inflation before cutting taxes echoed the approach taken by Margaret Thatcher when she was in office.

The comments come in a Spectator magazine interview which saw Mr Sunak deny he was “tetchy”, reveal he was reading the new Jilly Cooper book, and insist he was enjoying office.

At the Autumn Statement last month the Government reduced National Insurance for workers and announced a new business tax cut by making “full expensing” permanent.

It means the package of announcements delivered the biggest single tax cut in a fiscal event since the late 1980s, according to internal Treasury analysis.

However the savings were also dwarfed by a longer term stealth tax raid from freezing the thresholds at which people start paying more tax, which has helped drive the overall tax burden to a 70-year high.

Challenged on whether he can really campaign on recent tax cuts despite the overall tax burden being pushed up by the threshold freezes he championed, Mr Sunak argued he could.

The Prime Minister told The Spectator: “That’s a really glass-half-empty way to look at it. You’ve got to differentiate.

“Look, why is the tax burden as high as it is? It’s because we had a once-in-a-century pandemic and we had a war in Ukraine, both of which necessitated an enormous response from the Government.

“I think it’s completely fine to have said the Government should not have responded to help everyone with energy bills, the Government should not have responded during Covid… If one person had consistently said that throughout, totally fine.

“[But] nobody did, not a single person said that you shouldn’t have done all those things. I was very clear at the time, we should do those things but let’s be clear that that will have consequences and we will have to pay that money back and yes, like a Thatcherite and actually just a good Conservative, if you borrow money it does have to be paid back.

“The choice at the next election is between me and Keir Starmer. A Labour party that wants to borrow £28 billion a year is not going to control welfare or public spending. A Conservative party is going to do those things – and cut your taxes instead.”

‘There’s nothing tetchy’

Elsewhere in the interview Mr Sunak responded to claims he can be “tetchy”, a jibe that has emerged in various forms in recent weeks as political clashes.

The Prime Minister’s cancellation of a meeting with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek prime minister, after the latter called for the return of the Elgin Marbles was one example.

Mr Sunak is quoted saying “I don’t understand that” when asked whether he is tetchy before going on to argue his Tory leadership campaign in the summer of 2022 showed otherwise.

Mr Sunak said: “That wasn’t an easy time for me, I was taking a lot of criticism and flak. But I just fought hard for what I believed in – every day, seven days a week for six weeks. I’m the same person now, I am fighting for the things I believe in.

“There’s nothing tetchy. But I am passionate. When things are not working the way I want them to work, of course I’m going to be frustrated.”

The Prime Minister also insisted he does not regret promising to stop small boat crossings, one of his five pledges for office made at the start of the year.

The number of small boats crossing the English Channel has dropped by a third this year, but still remains high compared to the situation a few years ago.

On whether he regrets the promise, Mr Sunak said: “No, I think it’s a straightforward phrase. Everyone knows what I wanted to do. I do ultimately want to stop the boats, because there isn’t an acceptable amount of illegal migration.”

He also revealed he is reading a signed copy of Jilly Cooper’s latest novel, Tackle!, which he was sent after the author discovered he was a fan.

