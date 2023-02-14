The tax cut Jeremy Hunt should make right now

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt speaking to the media at Victoria Place Shopping Centre, Woking - Jordan Pettitt / PA

Jeremy Hunt always makes a big deal about backing British businesses – after all, the Chancellor used to own one. Back in the 1990s, he set up Hotcourses, the educational listings website which he eventually sold for £30m, and his two failed Tory leadership bids put big cuts in corporation tax at their heart.

Hunt said cutting the tax burden on business was a “priority” just a few weeks ago, despite presiding over the highest tax burden in peacetime.

Given the gulf between talk and action, it is not surprising to find MPs are demanding action.

Politicians in the Conservative Growth Group (CGG), which backs deregulation and tax cuts of the kind promised by Liz Truss before her resignation, are to submit a blueprint for action to Mr Hunt before the Budget next month.

Many in the Treasury are concerned about appearing too relaxed about the country's grim public finances after the markets took against Ms Truss. But senior backbenchers – and business groups are united in demanding something is done right now, rather than waiting until the national accounts are in better shape.

“Raising corporation tax will be a disaster,” says the former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith.

“You cannot go ladling extra taxes on what is already the highest tax base that we've ever had. We've already seen businesses leaving the UK, we cannot then give them another kick as they go out the door, that would just be the end for us.”

The Treasury argues that at 25pc, the headline rate of corporation tax will remain the lowest in the G7 following a planned increase in April, even though the gap with other countries will go from sizeable to marginal.

Business groups also say this misses the point. Raising the headline rate of corporation tax at the same time as increasing the tax base by removing generous tax breaks will hit companies with what the UK's biggest business group describes as a “double whammy” that will leave much of corporate Britain staring down an economic abyss.

The so-called super-deduction that allowed businesses to cut their tax bill by up to 25p for every £1 invested is also ending in April, with little sign that the policy will be replaced with anything remotely as generous.

“This double whammy makes the UK less competitive and less likely to see firms investing,” Tony Danker, the director general of the Confederation of British Industry said recently, as he compared the UK's business climate to Turkey and Greece.

Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng - OLI SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images

With the super-deduction, the UK had the fifth most competitive tax system for capital investment among advanced economies in the OECD group. Without it, we are back to 30th out of 38, he said. The Chancellor's decisions on business taxes in the Budget will make the difference between growth and recession, according to Danker.

The problem from the Treasury's point of view is the CBI's wish list is expensive. The business group estimates that replacing the super deduction with “full expensing”, which would allow businesses to deduct the cost of any investment they do from their corporation tax bills straight away will cost up to £7.7bn in the coming tax year. A halfway house would cost up to £2.5bn in 2023-24, the CBI says.

“No other country in the G7 has implemented [full expensing] on a permanent basis,” a Treasury document says, with the policy risking “incentivising inefficient, low-return debt-financed investment” which could lead to “abuse” of tax breaks.

The Treasury is also looking at writing down allowances that spread tax relief over multiple years, and allowing businesses to deduct a percentage of qualifying expenditure in the year the expenditure is incurred.

Sir John Redwood, the former head of Margaret Thatcher's policy unit and a leading member of the CGG, says dabbling with allowances means nothing if the headline rate acts as a deterrent. “Twenty-five per cent of nothing is nothing,” he says.

“And so if you deter a whole load of people from coming here, that's what you'll get. And so far from growing the revenues, you reduce them. So you need to be bold, and you need to go for the lower tax rate in order to get more revenue. It's quite straightforward.”

Sir John agrees that tax cuts must be “limited and targeted”, but the cost of inaction is high. “The Treasury have adopted a very cautious position, which is actually a very risky position of thinking they can't do anything,” he says.

Childcare reform is also top of the agenda for several business groups, including the British Chambers of Commerce and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC).

The CBI is calling for free childcare for three and four year-olds to be extended to one and two year-olds, while the REC wants the Government to give a boost to the 400,000 families who take advantage of tax-free childcare by doubling the current contribution from £2 for every £8 parents put in to £4.

While the CBI's proposal would cost almost £9bn-a-year, increasing the generosity of tax-free childcare would be a lower cost option that would run into the hundreds of millions of pounds. The Treasury insists that bringing down inflation is Downing Street's number one priority, with unfunded tax cuts off the cards as it focuses this Budget on getting people back to work.

Sir Iain warns this government can't afford to wait to reduce the burden on business.

“You have to start bringing down taxes on businesses and on individuals. Otherwise, you'll see next to no innovation left in the UK,” he says.

“We have to get growth going. And we need to get it moving before the end of the year, not next year. Because that will just look like a pre-election gimmick. And that won't work.”