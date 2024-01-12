Tax cut and school vouchers are not causing Arizona's budget shortfall, analysts say

Arizona's budget went from flush to broke in just a few months, forcing lawmakers to start the new year's session by clawing back previous expenditures and preparing for more painful cuts ahead.

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs signed the bipartisan, $17.8 billion balanced budget in May after negotiating with Republican leaders. The state's 90 lawmakers were playing with a roughly $2 billion surplus back then that included leftover federal pandemic money, and each was given tens of millions of dollars to spend as they saw fit.

The surplus party ended in October. Smaller-than-expected collections of tax revenue unbalanced it, leaving the state with a likely $407 million deficit this fiscal year, which began July 1, and an estimated $450 million deficit for next year. The deficit is probably larger than that: Experts expect to see a bigger shortfall later this month when the state releases new tax-revenue figures.

Why does the state budget have a deficit?

Part of the recipe for the yearly state budget includes a heap of predictions for how much money the state will make in tax collections. The money needed for the desired expenditures wasn't all there in May, when Hobbs signed the budget, but was expected to come in. Hobbs and lawmakers spent all but $10 million of what they thought they had, which was $17.8 billion.

Actual tax collections proved much smaller. Overall, revenues for fiscal year 2024 are down 9.3% as of November compared with last year, according to a December report by the state's Joint Legislative Budget Committee, which makes the revenue predictions. Income tax collections declined the most, but sales tax collection was also slower than anticipated.

One bright spot was that corporate income tax revenues increased this year, but capital gains taxes also declined, Richard Stavneak, JLBC director, said at the Arizona Tax Research Association presentation in October.

How did forecasters get it so wrong?

Predicting a state's fiscal future isn't easy, especially when a new tax rate emerges.

To make the forecast, JLBC takes in data from an 11-member advisory committee, two predictive models from the University of Arizona, and input from JLBC staff, then averages the totals to come up with the numbers lawmakers use to plan the budget.

The process grew more complicated last year. Then-Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed a tax cut into law in 2021 that gave most taxpayers a single, 2.5% flat tax rate. The tax rates previously ranged from 2.59% to 8%. The cut went into full effect in 2023.

The state-based revenue forecasts for the cut on Department of Revenue tax returns from 2019 were "extrapolated forward," according to Stavneak. As of October, when analysts discovered there would be a shortfall, many taxpayers had delayed when they filed their taxes, he said, creating the current fiscal "bleeding."

Is the state's 2021 tax cut responsible?

Pew Charitable Trusts, which published the 2023 report “Tools for Sustainable State Budgeting” this year, said in a Jan. 11 news release that the deficit in Arizona is "mainly due to the increased costs of expanding a voucher program and a tax cut that took effect last year." The Associated Press published an article on Jan. 5 with a similar headline, blaming vouchers and the tax cut for the shortfall.

Josh Goodman, who researches fiscal management and long-term budget sustainability for Pew, acknowledged in a Jan. 11 interview that Pew didn't analyze the shortfall's cause. But it's clear Arizona is one of several states that made policy decisions such as reducing taxes and increasing spending based on the surplus of pandemic money, he said.

While the tax cut reduced the income tax revenue the state could collect, the JLBC incorporated the lesser amount into its budget forecasts, and lawmakers set their spending policy based on how much money JLBC said was available.

Had the state not enacted the tax cut, it probably would still be seeing a budget shortfall because the Legislature typically spends all of the money it has in its yearly budget, said local economist Alan Maguire.

Are private school vouchers breaking the budget?

Not for this fiscal year. The cost of the newly expanded Empowerment Scholarship Accounts was higher than expected, but only by about $40 million in this year's budget, the JLBC reported in October. The extra money isn't part of the shortfall but will be absorbed in the overall K-12 budget.

For fiscal year 2025, the number of students in the program will rise from more than 73,200 now to at least 75,000. The JLBC predicts this could cost an additional $87 million. But ESA costs for this year and next aren't solid because analysts don't know how many students will sign up and where the students are coming from. Each participating student gets an average tuition reimbursement of $7,000 each per year, which in theory can result in savings when students switch from a public to a private school.

But as a July Arizona Republic article reported, the savings may only be realized if a student moves to a private school from a charter school. Some Democrats who opposed the expansion, which made all Arizona students eligible for the vouchers, said it would soon lead to a runaway budget crisis.

When will Arizona get back on the right fiscal track?

If the JLBC's latest forecasts are correct and spending remains roughly the same, with cuts over the next two years to balance the budget, Arizona's shortfall will reverse by 2027 and turn into a surplus.

Republican leaders say the shortfall will be manageable. Maguire agreed, saying that it's a relatively small percentage of the entire state budget and that Arizona is in better shape than many states.

Lawmakers are currently working to find cuts to the budget, Senate President Warren Petersen said. Details of what's being cut are still under wraps, though lawmakers have said roadwork projects not begun yet are likely to be delayed.

Petersen doesn't believe the state should cover the shortfall by tapping into its "rainy day fund," which has about $2 billion in reserves. To Petersen and other conservatives, cutting the size of government is "a good and healthy thing to do," he said.

"We can make government more efficient and lean," he said, adding that he hopes to protect education, public safety and transportation.

