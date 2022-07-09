Tax cuts leave California pot businesses wanting much more

Richard Vogel/AP Photo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexander Nieves
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gavin Newsom
    Gavin Newsom
    Governor of California

LOS ANGELES — California’s licensed cannabis businesses are getting a tax cut — and they are disappointed about it.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom raised hopes in the cannabis world this year when he called for an overhaul of the state’s pot taxes. But the cuts that cannabis-friendly lawmakers managed to eke out were modest — far short of the boost they hoped to deliver to legal weed businesses getting outcompeted at every turn by the booming underground economy. Many see it as a missed opportunity.

“We're going to continue to fuel the illicit market until we acknowledge that there’s over regulation, over taxation of something that we claim we want to see succeed, a legal cannabis market,” said state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) in a floor speech critiquing the tax-reform bill.

Frustrations have been building steadily since voters legalized recreational cannabis in 2016, with Newsom’s backing. Rather than watching businesses rush to enter the market, the nascent legal industry has languished behind an expansive network of off-the-books pot shops and tucked-away farms that fuel a multi-billion-dollar enterprise.

For licensed operations trying to survive, the reason is simple: The taxes are too high.

The legislation Newsom signed into law last month won't lessen the tax burden for many businesses, at least for very long. It eliminates a weight-based tax for cannabis growers, but leaves a 15 percent tax on retail sales — and gives state officials the authority to eventually raise retail taxes to make up for the lost cultivation revenue.

“This is actually a pretty good landing spot, knowing the politics, but does it solve the industry's problems? Hell no, it doesn't,” said Adam Spiker, executive director of Southern California Coalition, a cannabis trade association.

Uprooting an entrenched illicit cannabis market continues to be a problem nationwide, despite three-quarters of states having legalized either recreational or medical sales. Underground purchases were worth $70 billion in 2021, compared to $26.5 billion for the legal industry, according to estimates from New Frontier Data.

Nowhere is the problem more pervasive than in California, where the unlicensed market continues to not only exist, but thrive, because of a unique confluence of factors. Many of the businesses that operate without licenses today were part of a decades-old medical market that flourished under relaxed medical regulations voters approved through Proposition 215 in 1996, and still use that network to move products. And more than 60 percent of cities and counties still ban all retail marijuana businesses, according to data from the California Department of Cannabis Control, creating wide swaths of the state where it’s difficult for consumers to access legal weed.

Roughly 1,000 brick-and-mortar pot shops serve the state's legal market, along with 481 permitted retail delivery services. That’s nowhere close to the 3,000 unlicensed retailers and delivery services that were estimated to operate in California as of 2020, according to a market analysis by Marijuana Business Daily.

Licensed businesses also say the extra costs tacked onto their products due to strict testing and packaging regulations make it hard to compete with their underground competitors, who offer nearly identical items at steep discounts.

California’s cannabis tax-reform law came out of lengthy negotiations between the industry, labor unions and a coalition of healthcare, youth advocacy and environmental groups that are guaranteed a portion of cannabis revenues — and fervently oppose any tax cuts that could shrink that pot.

It includes a handful of new tax credits that reward weed businesses with strong labor practices and operations in so-called “social equity” programs, which are designed to support communities disproportionately harmed by drug criminalization. The changes also simplify a convoluted system for paying excise taxes, which industry leaders say will give shop owners more freedom to charge what they see fit for individual items.

That a deal was reached despite so many moving parts was hailed as a tactical victory by cannabis industry groups. But to some, the win felt hollow.

Wiener, a veteran lawmaker who has recently become more involved in cannabis legislation, said he “very reluctantly” voted for the bill, mostly because of the new tax credits it establishes for employers who offer competitive wages and benefits and businesses that get fee waivers through social equity programs. Qualifying retailers would also be allowed to keep a portion of the excise taxes they’re required to pay to the state, effectively dropping their tax rate to 12 percent.

But the state senator didn’t hide his frustration with the negotiations around the bill, saying the Newsom administration focused heavily on helping cannabis growers rather than other segments of the market. “From early on,” Wiener said, “the administration — and I'll never fully understand why — decided that we needed to provide comprehensive relief to cultivators, but far less relief to retailers.”

State Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) echoed this criticism, saying that the deal offers equity businesses “meager crumbs with the hopes that they will remain quiet.”

Reducing taxes on the cannabis industry has proven to be a minefield for the administration. That’s because a wide range of non-cannabis organizations directly benefit from cannabis tax revenues, including childcare and health programs represented by the powerful Service Employees International Union — one of Newsom’s top supporters. The bill guarantees at least $670 million in annual funding for those programs, and even puts aside $150 million from the general fund to backfill any lost revenues.

But the cannabis bill also contains non-tax provisions: It creates new penalties for landlords who knowingly make their properties available to illegal cannabis operations and earmarks $20 million to help cities and counties set up retail pot markets. Department of Cannabis Control Director Nicole Elliott hailed the deal as “some of the most significant reforms to our cannabis policies in years.”

“Ultimately, these policies strengthen the legal market and further the intent of Proposition 64," she said, "including by continuing important investments in vital programs.”

The new law has received a positive reception from cannabis farmers, who will not only see their tax burden disappear, but will now also have more viable products to sell. Kristin Nevedal, manager of Mendocino County’s cannabis program and co-founder of the International Cannabis Farmers Association, said that’s because some products, like low-grade flower, faced such an imbalance in value compared to the tax rate that they were either discarded or mislabeled as another part of the plant, like leaves, which fetch little on the market.

Still, she said, eliminating the cultivation tax without lowering the retail tax rate or adding dispensaries will limit growers’ relief. That’s because legal growers have seen the value of their harvests plummet in recent years due to an oversupply of product compared to available retail shelf-space, a problem that won’t go away with the cultivation tax.

“I've always been somewhat skeptical that eliminating the cultivation tax would immediately bolster the economic viability of cultivation sites,” Nevedal said, while stressing that she is more hopeful than before.

Amy Jenkins, a top cannabis-industry lobbyist, said she hopes the new tax system will lead to a boost in sales and tax revenue, arming the industry with evidence to justify another tax cut. After years of tax-relief bills failing in the Legislature, she argued, it was “imperative that some of the reforms outlined in this bill were implemented immediately.”

Spiker, however, said he’s skeptical that lawmakers would be willing to make another adjustment to tax rates in the near future.

“Try going back next legislative season saying, ‘Hey, we need to reduce it more.’ It's not going to happen,” he said. “They'd be admitting they messed it up the first time.”

Recommended Stories

  • Petition filed to recall Riviera Beach Councilmember Julia Botel

    Friday afternoon Riviera Beach city hall saw a group of people file a petition looking to have Julia Botel's time on Riviera Beach's city council come to an end.

  • Jawbone could hold clues about Europe's earliest humans

    STORY: This ancient jawbone could holdclues about Europe’s earliest humans Locator: Burgos, SpainIt was found near mountain caves in northern Spainand is estimated to beabout 1.4 million years oldJOSE MARIA BERMUDEZ DE CASTRO, ATAPUERCA SITE CO-DIRECTOR, SAYING:"What we can say is that we have found a fossil that's very important and interesting that belongs to one of the first populations that arrived in Europe, maybe later we will find older ones, but at this moment it is a sample of a representative of one of the oldest populations that colonized the European continent." EUDALD CARBONELL, ATAPUERCA SITE CO-DIRECTOR, SAYING:"This discovery will probably help us learn about the species that socialized Europe."Scientists are still working to identify the specific kind of human ancestorAnd say it could help themstudy the evolution of human facesJOSE MARIA BERMUDEZ DE CASTRO, ATAPUERCA SITE CO-DIRECTOR, SAYING (AS HE HOLDS A JAW FOUND IN ATAPUERCA IN 1995):"We will be able to compare and we can work on the hypotheses of the origin of the face of man. This is truly marvelous and it's one of the great virtues of this finding."

  • IMF executive board approves $638 million for Benin

    The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board has approved a $638 million extended fund and extended credit facility for Benin under a 42-month arrangement to help the West African nation address pressing financing needs, the IMF said in a statement late on Friday. The decision will enable an immediate disbursement of $143 million, which Benin authorities intend to use for budget support, the IMF said. Like other countries in the region, Benin's economy has been battered by global shocks including the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and increasing attacks by Islamist militants in the north of the country.

  • California will make its own insulin to combat high drug prices, governor says

    The prices for the life-saving medication have made it inaccessible for some people with diabetes.

  • All 11 victims of Italian glacier collapse identified, authorities say

    Italian police on Saturday confirmed 11 people died when a glacier collapsed in the Alps in an incident being blamed on rising temperatures. Rescue teams had feared a 12th person could have been killed, but now say there is no reason to believe the toll will be higher. The Fassa Valley was holding a day of mourning to honour those who killed in the avalanche on Sunday on the Marmolada, which at more than 3,300 metres (10,830 feet) is the highest peak in the Dolomites, a range in the eastern Italian Alps straddling the regions of Trento and Veneto.

  • Malibu vandal arrested

    LASD announced that they arrested Thomas Aaron Brothers, who was seen on surveillance video in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway swinging a hatchet at a victim's front door earlier this week.

  • Pope highlights Japan's commitment to peace after Abe killed

    Pope Francis prays that Japan will strengthen its commitment to peace and nonviolence despite the “senseless” assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Vatican said Saturday. In a telegram, Francis said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the assassination and offered his condolences to Abe’s family and the people of Japan. The Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, signed the telegram, which said of the pope: “In the wake of this senseless act, he prays that Japanese society will be strengthened in its historic commitment to peace and nonviolence.”

  • PFAS exposure in utero may be behind rising rates of liver disease in kids, study finds

    Harmful chemicals found in consumer and industrial products are contributing to rising rates of liver disease in children, a new study suggests.

  • North Texas woman attacked, bitten in the leg by shark during vacation in Florida

    Lindsay Bruns, 35, of Flower Mound has had reconstructive surgery on her leg and 11 blood transfusions.

  • What if Leviathan destroys our freedoms? | Napolitano

    What if the federal government views the Constitution as an obstacle to be avoided? What if many of its endeavors have been spent to evade it?

  • Analyst weighs in on Cade Klubnik potentially starting in 2022

    Despite DJ Uiagalelei entering the 2022 season as Clemson's starter, one analyst believes freshman Cade Klubnik could see the field early.

  • Italy: All 11 hikers killed in glacier avalanche identified

    Italian authorities on Saturday put the final death toll of an avalanche in northern Italy at 11 and said all the victims had been identified nearly a week after a chunk of ice detached from a melting glacier and sent a torrent of ice, rock and debris on hikers below. Carabinieri Cmdr. Giampietro Lago, who headed a team of forensic experts identifying the remains, said the identity of the final hiker had been established and “there are no elements" at this point to suggest the death toll would grow. An apartment building-sized chunk of the Marmolada glacier in Italy’s Dolomite mountains detached July 3, sparking an avalanche of debris down the mountain that is a popular hiking destination in summer.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre to Fox's Peter Doocy: 'I'm Done Here'

    The White House press secretary clearly had enough of Doocy pressing her about protests against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at a D.C. restaurant.

  • Trump Ordered to Hand Over Records to House Committee

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump must hand over financial records to a Congressional committee investigating his potential conflicts of interests. Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsStocks Score Weekly Gain as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets WrapWorking From Home Isn’t a Free Company BenefitA Washington appeals court ruled Friday

  • China Tries to Tamp Down Nationalist Fervor Over Abe Shooting

    (Bloomberg) -- Leading nationalist figures in China tried to silence celebrations after the shooting of Shinzo Abe, the former Japanese leader who sparked controversy by urging to Japan to bolster its military.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsStocks Score Weekly Gain as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets WrapWorking From Home Isn’t a Free Com

  • Elon Musk mocks Joe Biden for making another gaffe after the President read out instructions on his teleprompter

    The Tesla founder was once a supporter of Joe Biden, but his views changed not long after the President entered the White House.

  • Is Trump Force One ready to take flight? Eric Trump social post highlights new look for Trump's plane

    Video posted on social media by former President Trump's son Eric suggests the refurbishment of the family 757 aircraft's Trump Force One is complete.

  • Georgia attorney general candidate vows not to do defend state law? But that's the job

    Being Georgia attorney general means defending state laws, even those you don't like. Public must press Democrat AG hopeful Jen Jordan on her stance.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis hits back at potential 2024 foe Gov. Gavin Newsom for running ads encouraging Floridians to move to California: 'They are hemorrhaging population'

    Newsom ran an ad in Florida imploring residents to move to California. DeSantis said Florida's record was better than California's.

  • Upton on Trump officials speaking out about Jan. 6: ‘Where were they a year and a half ago?’

    Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, said Thursday that other GOP members now speaking out about Trump’s actions that day “should’ve helped us” at the time. “What disappoints me the most is here we are a year and a…