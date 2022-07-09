Tax cuts must be at heart of Tory leadership battle, hopefuls urged

Suella Braverman - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

Conservative leadership contenders will be asked to pledge their support for urgent tax cuts and deregulation by a new caucus of parliamentarians warning that Conservatives must rediscover the party’s “firm principles”.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Chancellor, and Suella Braverman, the Attorney General, are expected to be among leadership hopefuls endorsing a “charter for tax cuts” that will be published by Conservative Way Forward, a group being relaunched on Monday by Steve Baker, a former Brexit minister.

The group’s parliamentary board includes Lord Frost, Britain’s former Brexit negotiator; Baroness Morrissey of Chapel Green, a Brexiteer who quit a government role last month over Boris Johnson’s leadership; Robert Jenrick, a former housing secretary; and Lord Hannan of Kingsclere, a Brexiteer and Telegraph columnist.

The Conservative Way Forward relaunch, at the Churchill War Rooms in Westminster, has the potential to become an informal hustings before the leadership contest formally gets underway.

It has echoes of the One Nation Caucus, relaunched by former Cabinet minister Damian Green, to put pressure on candidates in the 2019 leadership election.

Senior Conservatives such as Mr Baker and Lord Frost have criticised the Prime Minister and Rishi Sunak for the National Insurance increase and for failing to cut levies such as income tax.

In separate interviews with The Telegraph, Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt are pledging to bring forward the planned 1p income tax cut to next year and reduce corporation tax. Mr Javid also declared that he would reverse the National Insurance increase.

In his statement to the nation on Thursday, the Prime Minister claimed that he was “committed” to “cutting taxes”, saying that was “the way to generate the growth and the income we need to pay for great public services”.

By contrast, Mr Sunak has centred his campaign on playing down the prospect of imminent tax cuts. Before he quit as chancellor, both Number 10 and Number 11 insisted that tax cuts being demanded by Conservative backbenchers would worsen inflation.

However, the “charter”, written by Julian Jessop, an influential economist, rebutted the claims, adding: “In fact, they could actually reduce it.”

In the document, seen by The Telegraph, the former government economic adviser called for lower income tax by lifting a freeze on thresholds and bringing forward the planned 2024 cut in the basic rate; cancelling or scaling back the planned increase in corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent; and cutting VAT on fuel.

“What’s more,” he added, “tax cuts could actually reduce inflation, both directly (such as cuts in VAT or fuel duty) and indirectly (income tax cuts might increase the incentive to work, easing labour shortages and taking some of the pressure off wages).”

In a foreword to the paper, Mr Baker, who will chair Conservative Way Forward, stated: “Today, across a range of issues, the Conservative Party is in the wrong place, heading in the opposite direction of conservatism, limiting our country’s potential, contributing to the cost-of-living crisis and risking a Labour government. That’s why we now need a new Conservative Way Forward.

“With taxes and government spending at their highest for more than six decades, we’re grinding miserably into the future trying to meet unaffordable state-spending commitments to fund my generation’s day-to-day consumption.”

MPs who have declared their intention to run in the leadership contest will be asked to endorse the paper, and Mrs Braverman is expected to be among those preparing to do so.

The Attorney General has previously spoken out against the planned windfall tax on energy firms, saying: “I think we want to incentivise investment. Profits are not an enemy of Conservatives. Profits mean more investment. Profits mean more research. Profits mean more jobs.”

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, also opposed the windfall tax and spoke up against the national insurance hike in Cabinet. During the last leadership contest Ms Truss warned that the “tax burden is too high”.

“We need to make arguments for tax cuts across the board, particularly those that damage growth,” she said.

Mr Zahawi, who took over as Chancellor when Mr Sunak quit last week, has indicated that he would like to reverse the corporation tax increase.

Mr Baker, who endorsed Mrs Braverman’s campaign on Friday, said: “Our movement will demonstrate to the Government that it is the talents and ingenuity of the British people that they need to trust to get us through this cost of living crisis, not the state’s worst instincts to take people’s money and plan their lives for them.

“And the pursuit of freedom shouldn’t be put on hold during a cost-of-living crisis. It must be accelerated. We will show just how popular these Conservative policies are, supporting ministers, reminding them of these timeless values and policies that got them elected and which will make us all so much more prosperous if we pursue them.”