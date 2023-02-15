Tax cuts, school choice and transgender sports: Ohio House unveils legislative agenda

"I am proud to be here today as we layout our plan of action to deliver for the people of Ohio,” Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens said Wednesday. “The House Republicans are putting forth an agenda all about growing the economy, protecting Ohio families, and educating our communities.”

House Republicans want to cut income taxes, make it easier to adopt, expand school choice to every Ohio student and ban transgender girls from female sports teams in both high school and college.

The priorities, which were announced Wednesday by House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, can be found in the first 12 bills introduced.

Here's the list of those priority bills broken down by category:

Economic bills:

House Bill 1: This would flatten Ohio's income tax down to a single rate. Everyone would pay nothing on the first $26,050 they earn and 2.75% on everything above that amount.

That would be a significant cut in the amount of taxes the state takes in, so the legislation proposes eliminating about $1.2 billion a year in payments (known as rollbacks) to schools and local governments.

It's basically "your income taxes paying part of your property taxes," State Rep. Adam Mathews, R-Lebanon, said.

When Ohio raised income taxes in 1983, the state also agreed to cover a portion of people's property taxes to offset that increase. HB 1 would eliminate those payments, but that doesn't mean it would increase your property taxes.

Ohioans currently pay taxes on about 35% of their home's value. This bill would drop that down to 31.5%.

"We expect people to pay less on their income taxes and their property taxes," Matthews said.

But it means they're paying less for local schools and services.

Mathews acknowledged the need for some transitional dollars to help impacted communities, but he also pointed out that local school districts, for example, could go to their voters for a new levy.

"Putting those dollars into a more accountable form of government for our taxpayers and our communities," he said. "I think that's a win for everyone."

House Bill 2: To declare an intent to direct state funds to projects across the state for economic growth and community development.

House Bill 3: Authorize an affordable housing tax credit.

House Bill 4: Enact legislation regarding financial institutions and other businesses that conduct economic boycotts or discriminate against certain companies or customers based on certain factors.

Family and culture bills

House Bill 5: Make adoption more accessible and affordable.

House Bill 6: Called the "Women's Sports Act", this piece of legislation would ban transgender girls from playing on female teams in both high school and college. But unlike previous iterations of the bill it makes no mention of how a student's sex would be determined.

Instead, HB 6 would create a way for students and their families to sue schools and universities that were caught allowing transgender girls on their female sports teams.

House Bill 7: This is the Strong Foundations Act, and it's aimed at reducing both maternal and infant mortality.

House Bill 8: This would enact the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” and require public schools to notify parents about their student(s) health, well-being and instructional materials with sexually explicit content.

Education bills

House Bill 9: Establish a loan repayment program for teachers.

House Bill 10: Continue to phase in the "Fair School Funding Plan", a new formula for funding public schools, that was enacted in the last budget .

House Bill 11: This is known as the backpack bill and would let any child in Ohio receive a school voucher for a private school.

House Bill 12: Put a greater focus on career readiness in public education.

Senate Republicans dropped their priority bills about a month ago, and many of them focused on education as well.

Senate Bill 1, for example, would change who's in charge of writing the curricula for Ohio's 1.6 million school children. The bill proposed taking that responsibility from the partially elected state board of education and giving it to an appointee within the governor's office.

Another bill that was re-introduced is a resolution to ask Ohio voters whether they want to require more votes to amend the state constitution. House Joint Resolution 1 would raise the percentage needed to pass an amendment from the current 50% plus one to 60%.

Anna Staver and Haley BeMiller are reporters for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio House Republicans finally unveil legislative agenda