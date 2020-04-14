Tax Day 2020: When's the Last Day to File Taxes?

The due date for filing your 2019 federal income tax return is now July 15, 2020. It was pushed back from the normal April 15 deadline to help taxpayers, and tax preparers, who are struggling with the coronavirus crisis. (For other government actions and proposals in response to the crisis, see 10 Coronavirus Stimulus Measures That Could Help You in 2020.)

If you're expecting a refund, e-file your 2019 tax return and opt to have your refund deposited directly into your bank account to get it sooner. The IRS can process electronic returns and refunds much faster than it can handle paper returns and checks.

