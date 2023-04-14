Tax day is approaching fast. Here’s how Pennsylvanians can request an extension

Spring has sprung, the flowers are blooming and the birds are chirping. Of course, that can mean only one thing: Tax Day is quickly approaching.

If that sent a shiver down your spine, you’re not alone. Taxes are an annual nuisance for millions of Americans, but there are many resources available to help the process go over more smoothly.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re filing taxes in Pennsylvania this spring.

When are my tax returns due?

This year, those dates are pretty easy to remember.

The deadline to file a 2022 tax return is Tuesday, April 18. Tax returns are usually due by April 15, but that falls on a weekend in 2023. This year’s deadline was moved one day past Monday, April 17, in recognition of Emancipation Day, a city holiday, in Washington, D.C.

April 18’s deadline is approaching quickly, but it’s not too late to request an extension on filing your return. In fact, more than a quarter of Americans wait until the last two weeks to wrap up their filings.

How to ask for a filing extension

Filing extensions are available, but taxpayers must make sure to keep their tax materials and requests organized.

Taxpayers have until April 18’s deadline to request a filing extension through the Internal Revenue Service, setting up a new filing deadline for Monday, Oct. 16.

Additionally, it is critical to recognize a filing extension does not grant additional time to pay your taxes. Owed taxes that are not paid by April 18 can prompt potential consequences, including stiff penalties or interest.

While a handful of states like Wisconsin and California offer automatic state income tax returns to those who request extensions at the federal level, Pennsylvania usually does not. Instead, you will need to request an extension through the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue and make sure any required payments are addressed. Proper forms and procedures are available through the department’s website, www.revenue.pa.gov.

Notably, Pennsylvania will provide automatic extensions for taxpayers who do not owe state income tax and already requested an extension at the federal level.

Pennsylvania is one of just 17 states that applies local earned income taxes, and your work is not complete until they are checked off your list, too.

To request a filing extension on the local level, you’ll need to contact your regional tax office. For taxpayers in most of Centre County, that’s Centre Tax Agency, located at 243 S. Allen St. in State College and available by calling 814-278-4709, emailing centretaxagency@statecollegepa.us or visiting the agency’s website, statecollegepa.us/167/Centre-Tax-Agency-Tax-Services.

Resources to file returns for free

Those who electronically prepare and file their taxes usually have fewer mistakes. Luckily, there are plenty of digital resources available to help you meet the April 18 deadline.

The IRS offers a Free File program for taxpayers whose adjusted gross income is $73,000 or less. Additionally, you can use the program to electronically request an automatic tax-filing extension, regardless of your income.

Remember, the IRS’s program covers only your federal return. Pennsylvanians who need help filing online should consult the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s running list of free-file vendors or visit mypath.pa.gov to file your state return for free.

Need help filing your tax returns?

Those who need more assistance can use a handful of programs to file their taxes in Pennsylvania.

Up first is the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which serves filers across the commonwealth by offering free, certified tax help and electronic filing services for individuals and families whose annual household income falls below approximately $65,000.

To reserve an appointment in Bellefonte, State College, Boalsburg or Philipsburg, call 814-355-6816 and select option No. 1. Most VITA locations are open only on certain days leading up to Tax Day, and each site maintains its own set of operating hours.

Otherwise, you can call 888-227-7669 or use an online database to find a VITA site near you in Pennsylvania.

Another program, Tax Counseling for the Elderly, offers free help for taxpayers ages 60 and older and covers a few specialized topics, including pensions and retirement. To find a TCE site in your area, use the program’s online tool or call 800-906-9887.

When will I get my refund?

According to the IRS, you should get your federal tax refund within 21 days if you filed your return electronically, did not have errors or issues and requested your payment as direct deposit. You can track your federal refund status online by visiting irs.gov/refunds at least 24 hours after filing online.

In Pennsylvania, meanwhile, the process might take a little longer. The commonwealth’s Department of Revenue says electronically filed tax returns take about four weeks to process. You can use the state’s “Where’s My PA Personal Income Tax Refund?” page to track your state-level refund’s status.

Finally, at the local level, it may take even longer to receive a refund. Centre Tax Agency, for example, estimates most refunds are processed within 75 days of Tax Day, according to Valerie Reed, one of the agency’s tax specialists.

“In practice, we try and get them done within 75 days of the time we received them, but we get over 50,000 returns a year in our office, and we have just four people who process tax returns,” Reed said. “So, that means it takes us a little while to get through them, but that 75-day target is our goal. Technically, by law, it’s 75 days from the due date or the date filed, whichever is later.”