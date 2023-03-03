Tax day isn't until Oct. 16 for Ventura County residents

Ventura County residents have until October this year to file their tax returns and pay any taxes they owe.

Ventura County residents have until October this year to file their tax returns and pay any taxes they owe, after both the state and federal governments issued extensions due to the recent winter storms.

Tax day for the rest of the country is April 18, but in January the IRS announced that residents of counties affected by the storms would have until May 16, and last week the agency bumped that deadline again, this time until Oct. 16. California Gov. Gavin Newsom followed up on Thursday with an announcement that California would also move its income tax deadline to Oct. 16 for residents of counties affected by the storms.

The extension applies to all of California except Kern, Imperial, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta and Sierra counties. Taxpayers in parts of Alabama and Georgia also got the disaster-related extension.

Ventura County residents and owners of businesses located in the county now have until Oct. 16 to file their individual and business tax returns. They also have until that date to pay any taxes owed with those filings.

Self-employed people who pay estimated quarterly taxes also have until Oct. 16 to pay the taxes that would normally be due on April 18, June 15 and Sept. 15. And, businesses have until Oct. 16 to pay quarterly payroll and excise taxes that would normally be due in January, April and July.

Taxpayers don’t need to do anything to avail themselves of the extension, the IRS said in its Feb. 24 statement. Taxpayers who receive a penalty notice for late filing or late payments with a due date that falls within the extension period “should call the number on the notice to have the penalty abated,” the IRS stated.

