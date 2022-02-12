Tax Day Will Be Here Before You Know It, Prepare Now With the Best Tax Filing Software

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the most oft-quoted and well-known axioms around is, “There’s nothing guaranteed in life except for death and taxes.” We hate to break it to you, but the tax filing deadline for 2022 is fast approaching yet again. Thankfully the best tax prep sites can help you get to that financial finish line.

Today's Top Deals

The deadline for filing your taxes in 2022, as of now, is Monday, April 18th. In 2021 we saw that date get pushed as a way to stimulate the economy, and give those struggling financially amidst the pandemic a much-needed break. We don’t anticipate the same extension being granted this year, making it all the more important you get your taxes in order now.

Taxes are inherently complicated, but fortunately, there’s software that can help. The best tax prep sites make it easy to file your 2020 taxes, often free of charge.

Once you’ve rounded up all of your relevant info (W2s, last year’s tax info, etc) these six software programs can take the hassle and stress out of trying to do your taxes by yourself. So what should you look for in tax filing software?

User Experience: An easy-to-use (and easy-to-understand) interface

Information: The best software features detailed breakouts of what information is needed and why

Customer Support: While customer service may be limited with free filing software, there should at least be FAQ sections and instructions to help you file

Free Options: Most people will be able to file their taxes for free, and the IRS even has recommendations for which free tax filing websites to use (some of which we’ve included in our list as well)

As you prepare to file your 2021 taxes before April 18, 2022, check out our picks to help you sail through tax season. Pick any of the tax prep sites below, and you’ll be in good hands.

Story continues

H&R Block Free Online Tax Software

BEST FOR SIMPLE TAX SITUATIONS

H&R Block’s brick and mortar stores have been helping customers file their taxes since the Block Brothers opened their first location in 1955. But you don’t have to go into a physical store any longer if you don’t want to, as the provider now offers their own online filing service, and it’s one of the best tax prep sites around. Backed by a trusted name brand, H&R Block’s online service has a Basic option that should cover most peoples’ returns and has things like a progress tracker to help you determine how far along in the process you are. Plus, with a clean interface, it’s simple and easy to figure out what to do next. If you have a relatively simple tax situation, we recommend using H&R Block.

They’ve also got a number of paid premium options that offer more levels of support, including Deluxe + State that’s perfect for homeowners and investors, as well as a Premium option for self-employed folks or owners of rental properties.

HR Block Online Tax Service, best tax filing software



Buy: H&R Block Free Online Tax Service Starting at $19.95

TurboTax Online Tax Software

BEST USER INTERFACE

TurboTax made its name as the first dedicated tax software when it debuted in 2001. Since then, it has continued to be the leader in dedicated tax software. Now with the power of the internet, you don’t need to pay for a software disk like you had to in the aughts. Rather, you can just start the process (for free!) online. TurboTax has lots of helpful options to better help you determine what’s the right product to use based on your specific setup. Plus if you have any questions, you can chat with a professional at any time.

Like H&R Block, TurboTax has premium options starting at $0 that progress all the way up to $120 for self-employed individuals looking for guidance on more complicated tax filing. And, like the best tax filing software, TurboTax makes it easy to upload your W2. Once you scan or take a photo of your info, most of your tax information will be automatically filled out for you, making the entire process super easy. For beginners wondering where to file for free, TurboTax is the tax prep software to know.

turbo-tax-premier



Buy: TurboTax Online Tax Service Starting at $0.00

TaxAct Software

BEST BUDGET

TaxAct markets itself as a more affordable tax filing option than TurboTax, with savings up to 30% between the two filing options. It doesn’t have as fancy of a user interface but it does have the same on-demand tax pro services for assistance and the data-entry process is similarly easy to their competition. They offer pro tips throughout the filing process as well as a $100k accuracy guarantee. They also have a deduction maximizer that unlocks certain deductions and credits many people don’t take advantage of. If you want most of the bells and whistles of TurboTax without the steep price tag, this is a great option.

TaxAct Tax filing software, best tax filing software



Buy: TaxAct Tax Filing Software Starting at $0.00

Cash App Taxes

COMPLETELY FREE

The tax filing software previously known as Credit Karma Tax has become Cash App Taxes, an app that guarantees your filing will be completely free, no matter what your tax situation is. They double check every detail of your return to make sure your refund is accurate, and they make the steps for filing easy and as simple to understand as possible.

You can file your taxes in minutes and receive your refund up to five days faster with a direct deposit through Cash App, and you can complete your return on your phone or computer.

Cash app taxes, best tax prep software



Buy: Cash App Taxes Free

FreeTaxUSA Online Tax Software

GREAT DEAL

FreeTaxUSA’s online tax service allows for a completely free federal tax return, and a $14.99 state return no matter which state you’re in. This is a great deal for tax prep software, especially compared to some of the other options on this list. For a lower price overall, you get some of the support options and concierge services the other options offer, and if you’ve used the software before they make returning to it super easy.

Should you get lost in the process at all, you’ll get priority support when it comes to asking questions in their online chat, as well as unlimited amended returns (should, god forbid, something go awry). Finally, if you’ve used another software in previous years, you can quickly important that return into FreeTax and get started on this year’s in a flash.

FreeTaxUSA Online Tax Service



Buy: FreeTaxUSA Online Tax Service Free

TaxSlayer Online Tax Software

BEST FOR EXPERIENCED TAX FILERS

We’ll be honest here, part of the appeal of including TaxSlayer is the absolutely metal name. A name isn’t everything, of course, so it’s quite helpful that TaxSlayer is good at, well, helping you slay your taxes. The difference here is that TaxSlayer is a robust tool for those well-versed in the process, as the majority of the fees are associated with the level of support needed. They have a Simply Free version that’ll cover your basic tax situations, and includes a basic federal and state return. They also have a Classic option, the “best value” according to their website, that includes all forms, credits and deductions for $17.95. They also have a Premium option that comes with the option of talking to a Tax Pro and skip-the-line phone and email support for $37.95, we recommend that one if you’ve got a more complicated tax situation that includes real estate holdings, cryptocurrency, etc. Lastly, their Self-Employed option covers both personal and business income and expenses, 1099 and Schedule C as well.

TaxSlayer Online Tax Service



Buy: TaxSlayer Online Tax Service Simply Free

E-File.com

WORKS FAST

E-file.com can help you file your IRS taxes online easily and affordably, with a free option for those who qualify. They offer a full feature online tax software accessible from your computer that’s fast, easy to use and can help you get your return faster. They walk you through the steps of entering your taxpayer information, income for the year, deductions and the option to file with them or mail in your return on your own. They’ve got qualified tax support ready to answer all of your questions and file your return accurately the first time. You can save your progress at any time and complete your taxes at your own pace. They offer a free version as well as two paid versions for a variety of budgets and lifestyles.

e-file tax filing software, best tax prep sites



Buy: E-file.com Tax Prep Free

Jackson Hewitt Online

FREE LIVE SUPPORT

The thing that stands out the most about Jackson Hewitt is that live support from a tax expert doesn’t cost extra, like it does with many of the options above. Their tax filing does come at one price option of $25 for both federal and state, so you are spending more than with the free versions. They offer step-by-step guidance online as well as free W-2 import from eligible employers. They have customer care available throughout the entire filing process, and they offer free storage of your tax returns and other data for up to three years so pre-filling info on next year’s returns will be a breeze.

Jackson Hewitt tax filing software



Buy: Jackson Hewitt Tax Filing Software $25.00

More Top Deals from SPY

Click here to read the full article.