Tax Day live updates: What to know on the last day to file tax returns in 2022

Tax season procrastinators, this is your last chance to sort out your returns and pay any taxes you might owe.

April 18 is the deadline for most taxpayers across the U.S. to file their returns. Residents in Maine and Massachusetts have until April 19 because of Patriots Day.

As of April 1, nearly 91.3 million federal tax returns were filed. The IRS estimates it will receive more than 160 million returns this year.

For those taxpayers getting a refund, their deposit or check was likely larger than in 2021. IRS data shows refunds are averaging $3,226 this season, up 11.5% higher than last year.

Tax refunds are up this year

As of April 8, the IRS received more than 103 million returns. Of those, the agency processed nearly 100 million returns. That’s 10% higher compared to the same time last year. However, the tax deadline was extended by a month.

“Compared to the total number of returns received by the end of filing season 2019, we have received almost ¾ of all the returns we will receive by the filing deadline,” said Anthony Burke, an IRS spokesperson.

So far the IRS issued more than $222 billion in refunds. The average refund is $3,175, nearly 10% higher than last year thanks to the enhanced Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit, and the third round of stimulus checks which many taxpayers will be claiming as a refund.

Why is Tax Day on April 18?

The deadline to file taxes typically falls on April 15, but this year taxpayers get a couple extra days to file thanks to a D.C. holiday.

The D.C. offices for the IRS were closed on April 15 to recognize Emancipation Day, which commemorates the abolition of slavery. Although Emancipation Day is April 16, it was observed by the government the Friday before.

This is not the first time in recent history taxpayers received extra time to file their taxes. Last year, the deadline was pushed to May 17 so taxpayers had more time to file. In 2020, the IRS extended the tax deadline to July 15 amid the COVID pandemic.

Which tax software should I use?

Filing taxes is never fun, but digital services which allow taxpayers to submit returns electronically have made the process smoother, especially for those waiting until the last minute.

So what's the best tax software? According to Reviewed, TurboTax is the top option because "It's intuitive, offers differently priced packages depending on your tax needs" and provides lots of support if you run into issues.

Another great choice is H&R Block, which Reviewed says is easy to navigate and includes unemployment income if you're using the free edition of its service.

How do I file an extension on my tax return?

Taxpayers who need more time to complete their return can file an extension, which gives them until Oct. 17 to submit. However, you still have to pay the IRS any taxes owed by Monday.

Taxpayers can visit the IRS website's Free File option to receive the six-month extension for free. After picking a firm that participates in Free File, taxpayers fill out Form 4868 for the extension.

Taxpayers who do owe money will need to estimate the amount. According to H&R Block, taxpayers who don't pay at least 90% of that amount face a penalty.

What happens if I files my taxes late?

If you are receiving a refund, there's no penalty, according to the IRS. But if you don't file a return within three years, you could lose the refund.

If you owe money to the IRS, you face two penalties. The first is for not filing on time, which the IRS says will cost "5% of the unpaid taxes for each month or part of a month that a tax return is late."

You can also receive a penalty for not paying your taxes on time, which amounts to 0.5% of your unpaid taxes plus interest.

