Tax day sentence: Erie freelance tax preparer gets prison for false returns

On the day that income tax returns were due, a 47-year-old freelance tax preparer from Erie was sentenced to federal prison for being what the judge characterized as a tax cheat.

Erika A. Grandberry, the defendant, was sentenced on Monday to three months of incarceration and ordered to pay $66,789 in restitution for fabricating taxpayers' earning and expenses so they could qualify for the earned income tax credit, designed to provide refunds to low- to moderate-income working individuals and households.

Grandberry as part of the scheme also created nonexistent businesses to make the taxpayers eligible for the refunds, according to court records. She was accused of filing 20 fraudulent returns between 2015 and 2017. The $66,789 in restitution to the IRS represents the total tax loss related to the refunds obtained through the fraud.

Grandberry received "a modest sum" for preparing the returns, and no taxpayers who received the refunds were charged with crimes, Grandberry's court-appointed lawyer, Adam Cogan, of Ligonier, Westmoreland County, said in U.S. District Court in Erie on Monday. He referred to the significance of the date, saying that "particularly today, tax day," Americans should know "we all have an obligation to pay our taxes."

But Cogan asked Senior U.S. District Judge David S. Cercone to give Grandberry probation or a sentence of time served, covering the four days she spent in the Erie County Prison before she was released on an unsecured bond of $10,000 in the case.

Cogan said Grandberry is a mother of seven children, ages 14 to 29, and is so poor she has often been homeless. He said should be spared more incarceration. Cogan said Grandberry has also suffered through abusive relationships and drug problems.

"I would ask for leniency for this person," Cogan said. "She is just getting by."

Grandberry declined to address the judge.

Cercone rejected the defense request in sentencing Grandberry to three months in prison and a year of supervised release, a form of probation. Cercone said he acknowledged Grandberry's hardships, but said her crimes undermined the federal tax system. He said Grandberry was part of an "underground economy" in which Americans avoid paying taxes or cheat on their taxes.

"Cheating the government," Cercone said. "What could be more serious?"

"That's how we pay for our national defense," Cercone said of the tax system. "That's how we pay to pave our roads. That's how we pay our prosecutors and public defenders."

"I refuse to impose a non-incarceration sentence in this case," Cercone said. "It is the nature of the offense."

Sentence still below guidelines

Cercone still gave Grandberry a break.

She faced a maximum sentence of three years in prison. The federal sentencing guidelines, which account for a defendant's prior record and other factors, recommended a sentence of a year to 18 months in prison. Grandberry has two shoplifting convictions, according to the defense.

The prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Sellers, asked for sentence in the guideline range. He said Grandberry knew what she was doing in preparing the false returns.

"This was not an isolated scheme," Sellers told Cercone. "This was not Ms. Grandberry doing a favor to those in her community."

Grandberry will be free until she has to report to a yet-to-be designated federal prison at a later date. Cercone said she must report to the U.S. Marshals Service in Erie if she does not receive a prison designation from the Bureau of Prisons by July 1.

Grandberry was indicted in February 2020 on 20 counts of preparing false returns. She pleaded guilty in November to one count, though she acknowledged "her responsibility for the conduct charged" in the other counts, according to her plea deal.

Other tax cases

Grandberry is one of several freelance tax preparers recently prosecuted in federal court in Erie on charges they prepared false returns.

In March, Erie resident Laurie Cuevas was indicted on charges that she reported phony income and expenses on 21 federal tax returns she filed for other individuals over three years, ending in 2019, leading to the taxpayers "obtaining income tax refunds to which they were not entitled," according to the government. That case is pending.

In another case, Erie resident Andrea Jones was sentenced in March 2021 to two years of probation and 50 hours of community service for filing five years of false federal income tax returns for herself and others as their tax preparer.

The false returns, for tax years 2011 to 2015, led the recipients to receive inflated refunds, and resulted in an overall tax loss of $100,000, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Erie said.

The sentence for Jones was below the recommended guideline range sentence of a year to 18 months of incarceration.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines accepted the defense's request for probation due to Jones' heart problems and, among other things, her responsibility for raising several grandchildren and caring for her daughter, who was paralyzed from the waist down in a car accident in 2014.

In Grandberry's case, Cogan, her lawyer, asked that Judge Cercone look to the sentence in the Jones case and also give Grandberry probation. Cercone said he considered the specific circumstances of Grandberry's case and found she deserved prison.

"She has to be an intelligent woman to figure out these schemes," Cercone said of Grandberry. "I don't even do my own taxes, I get so befuddled."

