Tax deadline change impacts on California
The deadline to submit federal and state taxes was pushed back again to mid-November in California.
The Giants RB has missed three of six games this season with an ankle sprain.
In-space manufacturing startup Varda Space Industries will be landing its next spacecraft in Australia as it continues working with U.S. regulators to get its first mission approved for reentry in Utah, the company announced Thursday. The U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration last month rejected Varda’s application to land its first in-space manufacturing spacecraft in the Utah desert. Varda CEO Delian Asparouhov told TechCrunch in a recent interview that the issue is primarily due to the three parties coordinating under a new reentry framework called Part 450.
Three leading space companies told Congress this week that the industry needs time to mature before federal regulators introduce new safety guidelines for human spaceflight -- but that existing regulatory processes for launch are in dire need of improvement. SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic were all in agreement that the 20-year moratorium on federal regulations for human spaceflight missions -- which is due to expire on January 1 -- should be substantially extended. “Congress should pass a multi-year extension for the human spaceflight learning period,” SpaceX’s VP of build and flight reliability Bill Gerstenmaier told lawmakers.
Poshmark is shutting down its international businesses -- operations in India, Australia and the U.K. -- as the social shopping marketplace shifts attention to "core markets," the company informed customers. The firm's marketplace will become inaccessible in India, Australia and the U.K. on November 2, it said. Poshmark expanded to India and Australia in 2021, whereas its entry to the U.K. happened in January this year.
A first-generation Jeep Wrangler in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
Can Sun, former FTX general counsel, took the stand on Thursday to testify on behalf of the prosecution’s case against Sam Bankman-Fried. Sun has a non-prosecution agreement in exchange for his cooperation. The Yale law school grad joined FTX at the end of August 2021 and stayed until early November 2022 shortly after the crypto exchange collapsed.
Rapper “Pras” Michel says his lawyer from a recent federal criminal case of using AI in his closing arguments. Pras, who faces up to 20 years in prison, was found guilty in April of conspiring and acting as a foreign agent.
Points could be hard to come by in this crucial ACC matchup.
Discord is shutting down Gas, the anonymous compliments-based social media app it acquired back in January for an undisclosed sum. "We can confirm that the Gas app will be shutting down on November 7," a Discord spokesperson said in an emailed statement. According to an internal memo seen by The Information, the closure doesn't come as a surprise, as Discord CEO Jason Citron told employees that the main reason the company bought Gas was to acquire its engineering talent.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 7.63% from 7.57% the previous week, Freddie Mac reported.
In Week 8, we'll finally get some movement at the top of the Big Ten standings.
Charging infrastructure company ChargePoint announced today that its (previously announced) support for Tesla's NACS EV charging standard is now rolling out.
The Federal Communications Commission has voted to move forward with a plan to restore Obama-era net neutrality protections. The rules could be re-established as soon as next spring, but the FCC's effort could face legal challenges.
Intel announced a new initiative, the AI PC Acceleration Program, which is meant to help developers create new AI-powered features that take advantage of Intel's upcoming Core Ultra mobile chips.
Meta and TikTok have each been sent formal requests for information by the European Union under the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), the Commission said today. In recent days, EU regulators has expressed concern about illegal content and disinformation circulating on social media platforms following attacks in the Middle East and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Last week the Commission took the same formal step of asking X (formerly Twitter) to submit info on how it's complying with requirements set out in the DSA -- after publicly warning Elon Musk's platform about its legal obligations to diligently respond to reports of illegal content and mitigate risks related to disinformation.
We drive seven collectible Porsche 911s from the Porsche Museum in Germany to see just how much the iconic sports car has changed in 60 years.
The Buckeyes haven't exactly hit the ground running in their six games this season.
The US tax authority has announced that it will start pilot testing its new Direct File program for the 2024 filing season, though it will initially be available for select taxpayers in 13 states only.
Amazon plans to expand its drone delivery program to the UK, Italy and a third US location in 2024. It will also start using an improved drone that can fly twice as far as previous models.