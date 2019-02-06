New tax deduction cap could turn big refund into big tax bill

The big tax question of the year: Will you get a super-sized refund or suddenly discover that you're going to end up writing one monster check?

No one really knows for sure in light of sweeping changes that hit homeowners, two-paycheck couples and families who once had a string of itemized deductions but no longer can take some breaks under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Taxpayers are getting their first look at how the new tax overhaul hits their pocketbooks when they file their 2018 federal income tax returns. The devil involving those deductions, such as those for property taxes and state income taxes, is in the details.

If you think you're getting the same tax refund as last year – or even bigger with the tax cuts – think again. It's not that simple. Some are owing more money.

A Novi, Michigan, homeowner told me he was shocked when he was smacked with having to write a big check to pay his tax bill after he completed his 2018 tax return.

He owes more than $3,000 when typically he received roughly a $4,000 refund in the past.

The couple, in their 50s, both have jobs and receive W-2s to report their wages. They pay about $9,000 in state income taxes and another $10,000 or so for property taxes on their Novi condo. Their children are older and don't qualify for any child tax credit.

The homeowner asked to remain anonymous, citing a desire to keep his family’s financial situation private.

The homeowner told me that he understood there was a $10,000 limit on how much one could deduct for property taxes on the federal return, after the major tax overhaul.

What he didn't know: The $10,000 cap includes much more than property taxes. The limit also impacts how much the couple can deduct when it comes to what they paid for state income taxes.

Together, what would have been more than a $19,000 deduction was limited to $10,000.

"Your total deduction for state and local income, sales and property taxes is limited to a combined, total deduction of $10,000 ($5,000 if Married Filing Separate)," according to IRS Publication 5307, which outlines basic changes in the tax package.

"Any state and local taxes you paid above this amount cannot be deducted."

Will you be able to deduct state income taxes?

Many homeowners who itemize need to dig a little deeper into what's known as the new SALT tax cap – the state and local tax deduction.

The limit covers how much you can deduct when it comes to property taxes, state and local income taxes, and sales tax, even license plates on cars in some states, such as Michigan, said Leon LaBrecque, chief growth officer for Sequoia Financial Group in Troy, Michigan.

"I'm a good example," LaBrecque said. "I pay a lot of Michigan income taxes, plus property taxes on two houses, plus license plates."

Add all those taxes up, including the real estate taxes paid on his cottage, and he's well over the new $10,000 limit for deductions.

Where people can run up against this limit: A larger property tax bill; a higher-income household; double-income W-2; multiple homes, like a cottage, LaBrecque said.

For example, a Michigan couple making $150,000 in income would pay around $6,500 in Michigan state income taxes. A home with a value of $165,500 might involve property taxes of $2,500 or higher in Michigan. And then state license tabs on a couple of cars (listed on Schedule A for those who itemize as "personal property taxes") could be $300 or $350.

If the cars are newer and nicer, the cost of the license tabs is higher.

LaBrecque says his license tabs cost $800. He has a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2016 Ford F-150, a 2015 BMW 550 and a 2017 Ford Escape.

The IRS also notes that: "No deduction is allowed for foreign real property taxes. Property taxes associated with carrying on a trade or business are fully deductible."

What happens if you have a second home?

We heard much about how some taxpayers would be hard hit by the cap in high-property tax states, such as New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.