Tax Expert Shares Tips on How Avoiding Scams this Tax Season
See how much the 2023 child tax credit is worth, how to claim it on your federal tax return, and differences in the child tax credit 2023 vs. 2022’s credit.
With tax season comes a lot of financial anxiety. Here's why — and how to get through it.
The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they've hired Alex Van Pelt as their offensive coordinator on head coach Jerod Mayo's staff.
The average rate for a 30-year loan declined to 6.63% from 6.69% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday.
Amazon reported earnings after the bell Thursday.
The actress says this cream is 'deeply, deeply hydrating.'
The stories you need to start your day: The child tax credit bill moves to the Senate, Black History Month and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus checks in with some key rookies as we head toward the NBA All-Star break and the trade deadline.
Wondering if you can claim the saver’s credit to reduce your tax bill? Learn whether you qualify and how it works.
In a new analysis, three economists at Moody’s Analytics say Biden is enjoying a slight advantage at the moment but these economic factors could "easily flip" the election.
The Wolfpack have plenty of strengths, but depth could be a pitfall when postseason pressure cranks up.
Lewis Hamilton uses an escape clause in his Mercedes contract to switch to Ferrari from 2025. He'll replace Carlos Sainz, Jr. and partner Charles Leclerc.
U.S. access and identity management giant Okta has said it is laying off approximately 400 employees, or 7% of its global workforce. The layoffs come almost exactly a year to the day after Okta announced plans to reduce its workforce by 5%, about 300 employees. In an email sent to employees, which Okta shared with TechCrunch, Okta chief executive Todd McKinnon said that the decision was necessary for the San Francisco-based organization to grow profitably.
Skip the expensive tax software this year. Learn how to get free tax filing from the IRS plus six other ways to file your taxes online for free.
Nikola Jokic missed his first game of the season Nov. 27 against the Clippers.
Paytm said Thursday that it will cease work with its associate Paytm Payments Bank and accelerate plans to partner with other banks, after India's central bank barred Paytm Payments Bank from conducting nearly all of its business activities due to supervisory concerns. The Noida-based financial services firm said it expects its loan distribution, insurance distribution and equity broking operations to be unaffected by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) directive, as those businesses have no relation to Paytm Payments Bank. Shares of Paytm fell 20% within minutes of market opening on Thursday, hitting the circuit breaker.
A 26-year-old's viral video about Gen Z "aging like milk" spawned a thousand think pieces. However, one expert argues that physical aging shouldn't be this generation's main concern.
The retailer is stocked with steep discounts on major brands like Theory, APL and Balenciaga.
Worried about a freckle, mole or rash showing up on your kid's skin? Here's what to do.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.