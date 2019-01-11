Tax-Filing in 2019: What's My Tax Bracket?





Determining which tax bracket your income falls into is surprisingly complex. But performing this calculation can be instrumental in helping you find strategies to reduce your federal tax bill and double-check any calculations done by a tax-software program or tax preparer.

Taxpayers in 2019 should know that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act generally reduced tax rates. But they should also note that the increased standard deduction and loss of personal exemptions, among other factors, will impact the calculations used to determine the tax bracket into which their income falls.

[See: 15 Tax Questions -- Answered.]

In general, there are seven tax brackets for ordinary income -- 10 percent, 12 percent, 22 percent, 24 percent, 32 percent, 35 percent and 37 percent -- with the bracket determined by filers' taxable income. The federal government uses a progressive tax system, which means that filers with higher incomes pay higher tax rates. It's also graduated in such a way so that taxpayers don't pay the same rate on every dollar earned, but instead pay higher rates on each dollar that exceeds a certain threshold.

To determine your tax bracket and its impact on your tax liability, follow these steps:

-- Identify your filing status.

-- Tally your income.

-- Explore the income tax brackets for 2019.

-- Understand the marginal rate vs. effective rate.

-- Consider ways to lower your tax rate.

Read on for additional information about each of these tax-filing processes -- and how to use them to reduce your bill or increase your tax refund this year.

[Read: Should I Take the Standard Deduction?]



Identify Your Filing Status

Before you know which tax bracket your income falls into, you have to know your tax-filing status. Common statuses include:

-- Single

-- Married filing jointly

-- Married filing separately

-- Head of household

The status you'll use will depend on whether you're single or married, have qualifying dependents and other aspects of your specific tax situation. Many married couples file taxes jointly, but some may choose to file separately to reduce their student loan payments or because they're in the process of divorcing.



Tally Your Income

Full disclosure: This step is difficult to do by hand, but it can be a worthwhile exercise.

First, calculate earnings from your work, investments, alimony, rental properties and other sources, then subtract any income that is considered an exclusion by the tax code, such as proceeds from a life insurance policy. That calculation will yield your gross income.

"Gross income is pretty much everything, and it's defined in the law as income from all sources unless there's an exception in the tax code," says Chris Raulston, a Memphis, Tennessee-based wealth strategist at Raymond James.

Next, you'll subtract certain tax adjustments, such as student loan interest and contributions to an individual retirement account, or IRA, to figure out your adjusted gross income.

[See: 10 Smart Ways to Spend Your Tax Refund.]

Feeling tired? You're not done yet.

After determining adjusted gross income, you'll need to subtract tax deductions. That involves deciding whether to take the standard deduction ($12,000 for single filers; $24,000 for married filing jointly) or itemize, which you do by manually subtracting below-the-line deductions, such as charitable contributions and mortgage interest.

Finally, you'll have reached your taxable income and can start to determine your tax bracket using this number. To complicate things, certain investment income is taxed at a capital gains rate and not at the ordinary income rate. So, keep that in mind as you do this exercise.

Explore the Income Tax Brackets for 2019

Below are the tax brackets for 2019 for three common filing statuses. Dollar amounts represent taxable income:

Rate Single Married Filing Jointly Head of Household 10% $0 - $9,525 $0 - $19,050 $0 - $13,600 12% $9,525 - $38,700 $19,050 - $77,400 $13,600 - $51,800 22% $38,700 - $82,500 $77,400 - $165,000 $51,800 - $82,500 24% $82,500 - $157,500 $165,000 - $315,000 $82,500 - $157,500 32% $157,500 - $200,000 $315,000 - $400,000 $157,500 - $200,000 35% $200,000 - $500,000 $400,000 - $600,000 $200,000 - $500,000 37% More than $500,000 More than $600,000 More than $500,000

Find the range into which your taxable income falls (remember, that's after taking out adjustments and deductions) to determine your 2019 tax bracket and corresponding rate.

Understand the Marginal Rate vs. Effective Rate

Say you're a single filer who earned $50,000 in 2018 in taxable income. You'll use the table to determine that you fall into the 22 percent tax bracket, which is known as your "marginal rate." But that doesn't mean you pay 22 percent of every taxable dollar to Uncle Sam. "Just because your income may fall into the 22 percent or 24 percent tax bracket, it doesn't mean all your income is taxed at 22 percent or 24 percent," says Mark Jaeger, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based director of tax development at tax software company TaxAct.